Expanded Ford Puma line-up offers customers more choice – from efficiency to sporty luxury announces production, sales and export figures for April 2020

Ford has further expanded the new Puma range with additional powertrain and equipment level options – offering the most comprehensive line-up yet for the SUV-inspired compact crossover.

Customers can now for the first time choose from Puma models featuring Ford’s 120 PS 1.5-litre EcoBlue diesel engine, Pumas equipped with a new seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission, and a luxurious new Puma ST-Line Vignale variant.

Ford has invested approximately €200 million at its state-of-the art manufacturing facility in Craiova, Romania, to support production of Puma, taking Ford’s total investment in Craiova to almost €1.5 billion since 2008.

Comprehensive powertrain line-up

Puma’s new 120 PS 1.5-litre EcoBluediesel engine offers a compelling option for high-mileage drivers – delivering from 99 g/km CO 2 emissions and 3.8 l/100 km fuel efficiency NEDC (from 118 g/km and 4.5 l/100 km WLTP) with a six-speed manual transmission.

A new seven-speed automatic transmission option for the 125 PS 1.0-litre EcoBoost engine delivers from 110 g/km CO 2 emissions alongside 4.9 l/100 km fuel efficiency NEDC (from 137 g/km and 6.0 l/100 km WLTP). The advanced transmission’s greater number of gear ratios and dual-clutch operation for seamless gear changes contribute to optimised fuel efficiency, refinement and driving dynamics.

Puma customers were from late last year among the first to benefit from Ford’s 48-volt mild hybrid technology for enhanced petrol fuel efficiency. Puma EcoBoost Hybrid powertrains are offered with two power outputs in combination with six-speed manual transmissions:

125 PS 1.0-litre EcoBoost Hybrid delivering from 97 g/km CO 2 emissions and 4.3 l/100 km fuel efficiency NEDC (from 126 g/km and 5.5 l/100 km WLTP)

delivering from 97 g/km CO emissions and 4.3 l/100 km fuel efficiency NEDC (from 126 g/km and 5.5 l/100 km WLTP) 155 PS 1.0-litre EcoBoost Hybrid delivering from 99 g/km CO 2 emissions and 4.4 l/100 km fuel efficiency NEDC (from 126 g/km and 5.5 l/100 km WLTP)

The six-speed manual 125 PS 1.0-litre EcoBoost delivers from 103 g/km CO 2 emissions and 4.5 l/100 km fuel efficiency NEDC (131 g/km and 5.7 l/100 km WLTP), and the 95 PS 1.0-litre EcoBoost from 102 g/km CO 2 emissions and 4.5 l/100 km fuel efficiency NEDC (from 5.7 l/100 km and 129 g/km WLTP).

Luxurious Puma ST-Line Vignale

Based on the sporty Puma ST-Line variant, the Puma ST-Line Vignale adds even more premium styling and specification. Unique details include a satin aluminium upper grille and surround, ebony lower grille, body-coloured lower rear bumper, and large rear spoiler. Standard specification includes LED headlights, Windsor leather seats, Manacor leather steering wheel, premium B&O Sound System and Ford KeyFree system.

Further Puma variants models including the Trend, Titanium, Titanium X and ST-Line X feature as standard innovative technologies including Ford’s Local Hazard Information, enabled by the FordPass Connect modem,* and the versatile Ford MegaBox storage solution, able to house unstable items up to approximately 115 cm tall – such as houseplants or golf clubs – in an upright position.

Earlier this month, Ford announced that a new Ford Performance Puma ST model will join the range later this year.

Quote

“Customers have told us that they want a range of options to help find a combination of style, equipment, performance and efficiency that’s just right for them. That’s something we committed to delivering with Puma, and with a new Puma ST coming later this year, we’re not finished yet.”

Roelant de Waard, vice president, Marketing, Sales & Service, Ford of Europe

SOURCE: Ford