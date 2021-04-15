Exclusively for Japan: the Continental GT V8 Equinox Edition

Bentley Mulliner has added to its new and expanding Collections portfolio with an expertly hand-crafted limited edition for the Japanese market – the Continental GT V8 Equinox Edition. Based around a monochrome colour theme of black, silver and white, the Equinox theme is one that brings power and grace through simplicity.

The exterior of the car has a powerful presence thanks to the contrasting monotone styling that accentuates the dynamic and powerful look of the Continental GT. The choice of powerful black Onyx or icy cool Glacier White exterior paint highlights the sculpted body and sweeping power line that guides the eye along the stunning profile to the muscular rear haunch and down to the striking wheels below.

The aerodynamic performance of the Continental GT is complemented by the Styling Specification to the exterior. Made from specially commissioned, high gloss, black carbon-fibre, the Styling Specification consists of a front splitter, rear diffuser, boot lip spoiler and side sills branded with metal Bentley wings inlays.

To further enhance the exquisite lines and authoritative appearance of the Continental GT, Bentley Mulliner has applied a Moonbeam (a rich silver) contrast accent pinstripe to the edge of the carbon fibre pieces. The accent line is painted by hand and takes five days per car to apply. In addition the 22” Mulliner Driving Specification wheel is uniquely finished in dark metallic Tungsten paint.

Exacting Standards and Extraordinary Craftsmanship

The monochrome colour theme continues into the cabin of the Continental GT V8 Equinox Edition. The exquisite blend of traditional and contemporary features create a luxurious and sporting feel to the interior that is crafted with the highest attention to detail.

Bentley Mulliner signature craftsmanship is apparent throughout, showcasing painstaking attention to detail. Secondary silver accent hide to the headrest and seat edge panels elegantly complements the Beluga main hide. Contrast stitching in silver thread to the seats and steering wheel is mirrored in dual finish veneers featuring Piano Moonbeam over Grand Black. The painted veneer is sprayed by hand, with care taken to ensure that the amount of light reflected at different angles from the metallic paint surfaces are consistent panel to panel across the car set. The painted veneer of the passenger fascia is finished with an elegant Mulliner logo inlay.

The interior features have the power to delight and surprise – from mood lighting and illuminated sill plates, to refined silver accent stitches on the diamond quilted seats and deep pile Mulliner floor mats. Unique thread has been designed to be extremely durable and uses special dyes to maintain its colour to last for the lifespan of the vehicle. The thread is used for the contrast stitching elements and the embroidered Bentley wings logo on each headrest, each one being comprised of 4,500 stitches.

Uncompromised Performance and Luxury

Under the bonnet of the Continental GT V8 Equinox Editions is Bentley’s renowned twin-turbo V8 engine. The new-generation 4.0-litre, 32-valve V8 develops 542 bhp (550 PS) and 568 lb.ft (770 Nm) of torque. It also features dual twin-scroll turbochargers located inside the ‘V’ of the engine, together resulting in a top speed of 198 mph (318 km/h) and 0-60 mph in 3.9 seconds (0-100 km/h in 4.0 seconds).

Spirited performance is complemented by refined efficiency, stemming partly from the ability of the engine to de-activate four of its eight cylinders in suitable conditions, without compromising the drive. The seamless change happens in just 20 milliseconds and is imperceptible to customers. Stop-Start technology, which operates at ‘near-to-stop’ speeds, is also available.

The uncompromising attention to detail throughout the Continental GT V8 Equinox Edition creates a compelling statement of performance, luxury and automotive beauty that makes for exhilarating and extraordinary journeys.

SOURCE: Bentley