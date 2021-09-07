Exceptional in-car audio experiences at IAA 2021: HARMAN presents captivating sound systems with leading OEMs

At the IAA Munich Mobility Show 2021, HARMAN International presents its best-in-class audio technology and solutions for many of the world's foremost automotive OEMs, including Audi, BMW, MINI, and FORD

At the IAA Munich Mobility Show 2021, HARMAN International presents its best-in-class audio technology and solutions for many of the world’s foremost automotive OEMs, including Audi, BMW, MINI, and FORD. As in years past, HARMAN will contribute to the show by displaying car models with the latest and most innovative audio systems from Harman Kardon, Bowers & Wilkins, and Bang & Olufsen, demonstrating HARMAN’s ability to combine superlative technical expertise with forward-thinking design to deliver premium in-car experiences.

From September 7 to 12, the IAA will showcase future mobility solutions at the Summit in the halls of the Munich Trade Fair Center and the Open Space in the center of Munich. Both areas will be connected by the Blue Lane, the inner-city test track of the IAA.

Audi e-tron inspires with distinctive, emotional audio performance thanks to Bang & Olufsen

The Audi e-tron GT is equipped with a Bang & Olufsen Premium 3D Sound System as an option with innovative solutions built on in-depth psycho-acoustic knowledge theories. The revolutionary Symphoria®3D sound (the result of a strong partnership between Audi, Fraunhofer Institute, and Bang & Olufsen) heightens the driving experience with realistic three-dimensional sound. The Bang & Olufsen Sound System is perfectly tuned for the interior of the Audi e-tron GT and delivers perfectly balanced sound.

Customer can choose between Harman Kardon and the Bowers & Wilkins Diamond Surround Sound System which delivers an exceptional audio experience in the BMW iX.

BMW iX customers can upgrade from the standard non-branded audio system to either the Harman Kardon Surround Sound System or the Bowers & Wilkins Diamond Surround Sound audio system for an elevated listening experience in BMW’s new E-SAV (Sports Activity Vehicle).

A model-specific Harman Kardon Surround Sound System is available as an option, featuring 18 speakers and an amplifier output of 655 watts.

The Bowers & Wilkins Diamond Surround Sound System available for the iX features the most advanced sound quality found in a car, with the aim of delivering an audio experience as the artist intended, a concept that Bowers & Wilkins refer to as ‘True Sound’.

With a total of 30 speakers – eight speakers integrated into the headrests of the first and second row of seats – and an amplifier power of 1,615 watts, the innovative system produces an exceptional audio experience incorporating proven technologies from their passive loudspeakers ranges. Two Diamond Dome tweeters, three Aluminium Dome tweeters and five Aramid Fibre midrange speakers mounted as high as possible within the light, spacious cabin ensure a rich and immersive sound quality. The Tweeters feature brushed stainless-steel covers with a laser-etched logo and a discreet lighting effect and the door speakers are discretely hidden behind acoustically optimized fabric in keeping with the minimalist interior design.

Exhilarating and captivating sound with Harman Kardon in the new BMW i4

The BMW i4 on display at IAA features the acoustic sophistication of a Harman Kardon premium sound system, opening up all the nuances of finely tuned sound. Every detail is precisely tuned to the interior of the car model. Both music and spoken word seem as natural as if they were generated inside the vehicle for an exhilarating and high-quality driving experience. The system’s spatial arrangement and sound tuning ensure that the listener can precisely localize all sound sources and focus on the sound stage, providing an excellent audio experience while on the road.

Sound quality and design merge seamlessly in the all-new, all-electric Ford Mustang Mach-E equipped with the B&O Sound System

Longtime partners in excellence, Ford and HARMAN, are combining their expertise to offer drivers and passengers an unparalleled in-car experience by equipping the new Mustang Mach-E with a unique B&O Sound System. Featuring 10 high-performance loudspeakers powered by a 6-channel 560-watt A2B amplifier with DSP, the B&O Sound System in the Ford Mustang Mach-E spans the instrument panel and envelops passengers in rich, warm sound. At the Ford booth, visitors of IAA trade show will be able to get more information on the B&O Sound System’s integration into a unique fabric design and a signature speaker cover.

Enhancing the journey with mindful driving

Moreover, at IAA Ford will be presenting an all-new concept car, that paves the way for mindful driving and features the new Beosonic™ function of the B&O Sound System. Thanks to specially adapted elements, such as ambient lighting, seat actuators and with an intuitive interface, Ford provides an environment, which helps to reduce stress and improve your mood. In this context, Beosonic™ makes captivating car audio experiences simple to manage, enabling a selection of configurable sound settings at the touch of a button. Four distinct sound spaces – “Bright”, “Energetic”, “Relaxed” and “Warm” – are a mere touch away to set the right mood while behind the wheel.

MINI: Discover the distinctive sound of Harman Kardon at the IAA

The new MINI 3-door Hatch facelift, also available in a fully electric version on display at IAA, steps up with a Harman Kardon premium audio system, including a subwoofer and center speaker. The high-performance 12-speakers are powered by an 8-channel Class-D DSP amplifier with an output of 360 watts. The additional center speaker widens the sound stage and gives concert feeling on every ride. A wide-angle coverage ensures consistent sound distribution and captivating sound.

SOURCE: Harman