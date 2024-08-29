Eurowag launches first CRT-focused EV Charging Service to drive forward truck electrification

New offering includes Charging as a Service and EV network development – allowing access to all major Charge Point Operators (CPOs) across Europe

Eurowag is transforming the electrification of commercial fleets as the first CRT-focused eMobility Service Provider (eMSP). Eurowag’s new comprehensive offering includes Charging as a Service and network development, providing access to all major Charge Point Operators (CPOs) across Europe.

Designed specifically for the commercial road transport (CRT) sector, this service ensures access to an ever-expanding network of EV chargers, an important step which is vital for reducing emissions and supporting a sustainable future for the road transport industry.

Eurowag’s new service is available for customers with electrified fleets, including light commercial vehicles, and heavy-duty trucks requiring public, private or semi-public charging services on the road. With the Eurowag EV app and integrated GPS navigation, drivers can effortlessly locate convenient charging stations, choose between slow and fast charging, and soon check real-time availability where technically possible. The EV app also allows drivers to transparently view and compare electricity prices, making it easier for commercial truck drivers to manage their schedules and costs effectively.

Payment for charging is seamless with the Eurowag fuel card, featuring an integrated RFID chip. This ensures users’ experience is as straightforward as traditional refuelling, while benefiting from access to the full platform of Eurowag’s services. The public charging service is provided in collaboration with Last Mile Solutions, the largest e-mobility platform in Europe. The CRT eMSP service is fully integrated in Eurowag’s existing digital services portfolio, comprising fleet management, navigation, toll services, tax refunds, or roadside services, building a complete end-to-end ecosystem for CRT companies.

Eurowag’s new service will ensure widespread access to reliable and efficient charging solutions across Europe,– underlining Eurowag’s commitment to providing smart solutions to make commercial road transport clean, fair and efficient.

Matthias Maedge, Eurowag’s Vice President of CRT Decarbonisation, commented:

‍“Our new eMSP service is t.he first of its kind entirely focused on commercial road transport, and customers can take advantage of it immediately. Electrification is a key pillar of our decarbonisation portfolio, alongside our low carbon alternative fuels offer, including HVO and bioLNG, and its significance extends beyond individual businesses to the broader industry and European economy. We are proud to lead the way in this transformative effort. Our new service is just the beginning, as we plan to introduce more features in the coming months, including spot reservation and CRT network segmentation.“

Eurowag will continuously expand its decarbonization services to its customers. Offering comprehensive e-mobility services is the next consequent step as part of Eurowag’s long-standing and energy-agnostic decarbonization strategy.

* Learn more about Eurowag’s eMSP and low-carbon alternative fuels offer at IAA Hanover 16 – 22 September 2024.

SOURCE: Eurowag