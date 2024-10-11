Euro NCAP elects UTAC’s Céline Vallaude as President

This week, Euro NCAP’s Board of Directors met to elect its new President Céline Vallaude, representative for the French Ministry of Ecological Transition and currently Head of Expertise & Vehicle Regulation at the France-based UTAC

This week, Euro NCAP’s Board of Directors met to elect its new President Céline Vallaude, representative for the French Ministry of Ecological Transition and currently Head of Expertise & Vehicle Regulation at the France-based UTAC. Niels Ebbe Jacobsen, CEO at International Consumer Research & Testing (ICRT) will finish his term at the end of the year.

Euro NCAP has played a pivotal role in the implementation of safety systems in new vehicles sold in Europe for more than 25 years, becoming a flagbearer for safety worldwide. This safety leadership can be attributed to its ability to continuously update its requirements, encouraging industry to achieve the highest possible standards in a cost-effective manner. I intend Euro NCAP to continue to maintain this agility and level of expertise to support its growth. My aim will also be to ensure that Euro NCAP continues to manage its diverse testing programmes within an effective business model, maintaining financial sustainability whilst upholding the quality and independence of its assessment. — Céline Vallaude, Euro NCAP Chairman-Elect

It was an honour to move Euro NCAP forward and contribute to a more secure future for the organisation. There cannot be anything more important than the aim of saving thousands of lives on European roads. I am happy that the Board of Directors has elected unanimously Céline Vallaude as Euro NCAP’s new President, the FIA’s Laurianne Krid as Treasurer and BAST’s Andre Seeck as Secretary, this shows the combined strength we have as a Board. — Niels Ebbe Jacobsen, Outgoing Euro NCAP President

I very much look forward to welcoming Céline Vallaude as President of Euro NCAP, Truck Safe and Green NCAP. I have no doubt her experience will assist Euro NCAP in meeting the important milestones that lie ahead and spearhead important developments in the organisation. Euro NCAP has much to look forward and an exciting time ahead with a new rating scheme to be unveiled in 2026. — Dr. Michiel van Ratingen, Secretary General Euro NCAP

Euro NCAP’s presidential term lasts for two years.

SOURCE: Euro NCAP