Euro Bus Expo: Fleets of the future at the industry’s flagship trade event

After a three year wait, the bus and coach industry is eagerly anticipating the return of its principal trade show, Euro Bus Expo, taking place at the NEC Birmingham on 1-3 November. The major exhibition, which needs no introduction to the industry it serves, is set to return with a renewed vigour and spotlights on innovation, decarbonisation, and the future of passenger transport.

This year’s event is set to be the most important yet, with new features designed to showcase ground-breaking product and service developments spanning the entire supply chain, not least the latest buses, coaches, midi- and mini- vehicles.

With strong support from leading manufacturers, converters and dealers, the show is expected to bring together 130+ vehicles from marques including Alexander Dennis (which will be displaying its double-deck hydrogen fuel cell-electric Enviro400FCEV), BASE Coach Sales, Equipmake, G M Coachwork, Ilesbus, Irizar UK, London Hire, MAN Truck & Bus, Nu-Track, Pelican Bus and Coach, PHVC Minibus & Fleet Suppliers, Scania (Great Britain) Ltd, Stanford Coachworks, Switch Mobility, Treka Bus and Volvo Group (UK) Ltd.

The road to net zero

Following the success of its debut at Coach & Bus UK 2019, the Zero Emission Zone will give visitors the opportunity to experience fleets of the future first-hand. The Zone will highlight the latest vehicles designed to entirely decarbonise passenger travel, to support the UK’s goal to reach net zero by 2050.

Alexander Dennis, Equipmake, London Hire, Pelican Bus and Coach, Switch Mobility and Volvo Group are just some of the big names that will be demonstrating vehicles in the dedicated Zone – with more to be announced soon.

Says Graham Vidler, CEO of industry trade association and official show partner, Confederation of Passenger Transport (CPT): “With the road to net zero at the top of the political agenda, operators and manufacturers know how crucial it is that we act now to achieve ambitious targets and tackle climate change. It is great to see that Euro Bus Expo will be looking closely at how our industry can play its part in decarbonising transport. The event is an industry staple that has been sorely missed – this year will be an opportunity to reconnect and continue to have important discussions around the top challenges facing us today.”

Plans are already well underway for vehicle demonstrations. Says first time Euro Bus Expo exhibitor Ian Foley, managing director at Equipmake: “We are looking forward to meeting new and existing clients, and will be showcasing our electric double deck Jewel E in partnership with Beulas and Agrale, built to a provincial specification with a collaborative operator.”

Visitors will also be able to experience one of the Yutong battery-electric models from Pelican Bus and Coach, and the latest range from Switch Mobility. These demonstrations will not only showcase the carbon neutral credentials of the vehicles, but also the very latest features designed to improve the passenger experience, encourage use of public transport, and lower operating costs.

Says Peter Freedman, chief marketing and sustainability officer at Switch Mobility: “Euro Bus Expo has always been a standout bus and coach exhibition and the focus on zero emission buses this year fits with the emphasis we are placing on zero carbon transportation. We look forward to being able to demonstrate how a move to electric vehicles can reduce the total cost of bus ownership.”

Emerging technologies, product and service innovations

An anticipated 270 exhibitors will be showcasing everything needed to run a fleet of buses, coaches, midi- and mini- vehicles. With developments ongoing up and down the supply chain, innovation will be a big theme this year.

Prominent technology suppliers including Alfatronix, CitySwift, Distinctive Systems, Flowbird Transport Intelligence, Freeway Fleet Systems, Geotab UK, Icomera UK, INIT, Jema, Journeo, MiX Telematics Europe, NotLost, Passenger Technology Group, Rise Digital Media, Roeville, Streamax, Ticketer, Timespace Technology, TransMach Systems and Webfleet are among the plethora of exhibitors already confirmed.

Of course, innovation isn’t limited to technology. To highlight the latest great ideas driving the sector forward – benefitting operating businesses and passengers alike – the show will see the introduction of the Innovation Challenge (first debuted at Coach & Bus UK 2019). Visitors will be voting for their favourite new initiatives, with exhibitors taking the stage in the Masterclass Theatre to pitch their new products and services.

World-class seminar programme

As well as helping to launch thousands of new vehicles and products onto the market, Euro Bus Expo is renowned for its free seminar programme. The Masterclass Theatre will once again host a range of expert speakers who will share the latest need-to-know information and perspectives from across the sector. Leading industry bodies and operators will discuss the latest hot topics in a variety of keynotes, presentations, and panel discussions. Previous speakers have included representatives from CPT, DVSA, Transport Focus, Transport for London, Zemo Partnership; and operators including Go-Ahead Group, Greys of Ely and Transdev Blazefield.

SOURCE: Euro Bus Expo