Ermenegildo Zegna Group, in partnership with Stellantis Group, promotes sustainable mobility with a program to switch the whole fleet to green cars within 2025

Since the company was established in 1910, sustainable development has been at the heart of Zegna Group’s vision, pursuing its founder Ermenegildo Zegna’s foresight, undertaking socially responsible activities with respect to the local community, the land and the environment, in order to pass this legacy on to future generations.

Today Ermenegildo Zegna Group strengthens its corporate responsibility by promoting, in partnership with Stellantis Group, a program designed to switch the whole fleets – currently consisting of over 200 vehicles – to green cars within 2025. Thanks to its new Green Car Policy, the Group introduces plug-in hybrid and full electric vehicles in its company fleets, in order to reduce CO 2 emissions and air pollution.

“The quality of our products must go hand in hand with our respect for nature. Protecting and safeguarding the environment is a core value at Zegna for over 110 years and we are still actively committed to it. I am very proud of our partnership with Stellantis Group, which shares our same values and vision to build a better world together”, says Gildo Zegna, CEO of Ermenegildo Zegna.

“Today’s announcement is a perfect illustration of the capacity of Stellantis to support the Zegna Group towards a zero emission objective for its employees and its supply chain, with state of the art green cars. Today, Environmental, Social, and Corporate Governance is at the core of every responsible management decision and it is our common objective to demonstrate that companies have a clear role to behave against global warming”, says John Elkann, Chairman of Stellantis.

“We are pleased to be by the Zegna Group’s side with our clean, safe and affordable vehicle range of 30 BEV and PHEV models. Stellantis’ employees are working every day to preserve the freedom of movement for the people with a wide choice of passenger cars and to lower the carbon footprint of our B2B customers with zero emission light commercial vehicles, including hydrogen. Stellantis has the scale, the technology and the ambition to exceed its customers expectation and put their satisfaction at the highest level with efficient mobility solutions”, says Carlos Tavares, CEO of Stellantis.

To promote green vehicles, Zegna Group will install charging stations in all its offices and facilities and will give employees better lease car schemes for plug-in hybrid and full electric vehicles, as well as fuel & charge cards for battery charging. Employees will also have the opportunity to take electric car test drives and get eco-driving and fuel-efficiency tips.

SOURCE: Stellantis