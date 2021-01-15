Enel X and IP: The first ultrafast charging stations of the European E-VIA FLEX-E project are now operational in Italy

Enel X and IP are giving new impetus to the spread of electric mobility in Italy by creating a network of ultrafast charging stations enabling owners of electric vehicles (EV) and plug-in hybrids to fully charge their EV in around 15 minutes.

The network consists of seven HPC (High Power Charge) charging stations, placed in IP-branded refueling areas, which are part of the ‘E-VIA FLEX-E’ European project. Enel X is coordinating the project in partnership with EDF, Enedis, Verbund, Nissan, Groupe Renault and Ibil. The project is co-financed by the European Commission within the framework of the Connecting Europe Facility Transport 2016 call. This program will also create four ultra-fast sites in Spain and two in France.

“The partnership with IP further demonstrates Enel X’s commitment to promoting the spread of electric mobility across Italy. The creation of a network of ultrafast charging stations, which allows even faster charging times, is crucial to encouraging long-distance travel by car, including international trips,” said Francesco Venturini, CEO of Enel X. “Today marks an important first step on the path that will see us install as many HPC points as possible throughout the country.”

“By activating ultrafast charging points along suburban road corridors, we are doing two important things,” said Ugo Brachetti Peretti, President of IP. “First, by reducing charging times, we make the electric car customer experience closer to the traditional one. Second, we expand the offer of the distributor network, which is a strategic infrastructure on which to build the transition to sustainability. In step with its mission to get Italians moving, the distributor IP is increasingly becoming a multi-energy hub, giving customers access to all forms of energy for mobility.”

The first three ultra-fast charging stations up to 350 kW are already operational at the IP service stations in Peschiera del Garda in the province of Verona, Zanica (Bergamo) and Biandrate (Novara), which can recharge four vehicles simultaneously in about 15 minutes. Four more will be added during 2021. Thanks to this project Enel X becomes the first CPO (‘Charge Point Operator’) in Italy able to deal with all types of chargers on the market.

SOURCE: Enel X