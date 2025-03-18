ENC and InductEV in partnership to expand wirelessly charged next-gen battery-electric bus availability across North America

Collaboration to meet growing demand from U.S. and Canadian municipal transit agencies for battery electric bus charging infrastructure optimized for transit

California-based bus manufacturer ENC has partnered with wireless EV charging pioneer InductEV to give transit operators a broader selection of electric bus options, including proven high-power wireless charging, eliminating range limitations and providing more favorable economics than wired or Pantograph systems. It marks the first time in recent years that transit agencies will have access to a new and improved vehicle option— a vital development amid ongoing supply chain disruptions and performance challenges across North America.

As part of the collaboration, ENC will begin offering wireless inductive charging on its battery-electric buses using InductEV’s high-power hardware. Municipal transit agencies across the U.S., including multiple fleets in Washington State, California, Oregon, Indianapolis, and Martha’s Vineyard, are now successfully using this wireless charging solution on route and in hybrid on route and depot deployments.

“ENC is poised to become a major force in North American transit by embracing proven technology and delivering next-generation zero-emission buses with the advantages of wireless inductive charging,” noted John F. Rizzo, President and CEO at InductEV. “ENC’s track record, combined with InductEV’s wireless charging technology, reinforces its leadership position in sustainable public transportation.”

ENC’s next-gen all-electric EVO-BE bus

ENC’s common platform offers battery-electric, hybrid, diesel, and CNG-powered buses, providing municipalities flexibility and reduced risk. As part of ENC’s commitment to innovation, the Axess EVO-BE will now feature InductEV’s wireless charging, providing operators with seamless, hands-free charging. Available in 32’, 35’, and 40’ lengths, the stainless chassis Axess EVO-BE seamlessly integrates into diverse transit networks, providing a scalable solution for agencies of all sizes.

“We’ve been following InductEV’s municipal transit deployments across the U.S. and look forward to adding its high-power wireless charging solution to meet the varied needs of our customers,” added Dan Trujillo, ENC’s Vice President of Sales. “InductEV’s system creates stability, flexibility, and ease of use. Their proven deployments in transit fleets, with over 3 million miles driven and over 3 GWh of power delivered wirelessly, makes them a reliable provider for our new product line.”

InductEV’s wireless charging eliminates electro-mechanical connections, enabling fully hands-free operation that enhances safety, reduces maintenance, and maximizes vehicle uptime. Designed for interoperability across all vehicle classes—including paratransit, low-floor buses, and double-deckers—InductEV’s system enables dependable opportunity charging throughout the day, allowing for a one-to-one replacement of diesel buses and the elimination of battery replacements during the useful life of the vehicle. This one-to-one replacement of diesel with battery electric is practically impossible with wired charging solutions and is enabled by InductEV’s wireless charging system. These factors allow wirelessly charged bus fleets to be less expensive than those leveraging traditional wired and pantograph charging systems.

The system operates via inductive charging pads: an in-ground pad that instantly activates when aligned with an under-the-vehicle pad, delivering up to 450 kW of wireless power. This intelligent approach to electrification reduces infrastructure footprint, maximizes fleet uptime, and enhances overall transit system reliability. The wireless-ready buses will be available as Buy America or Canadian Content compliant, depending on customer requirements.

Every ENC bus is built to rigorous standards, completing FTA/Altoona durability testing and surpassing third-party crash and performance benchmarks. With compliance across FMVSS, CMVSS, DOT, EPA, ADA, and NHTSA requirements, ENC ensures unparalleled flexibility and safety, accommodating nearly any design or fuel system request.

Toronto-based City View Specialty Vehicles will serve as ENC’s exclusive dealer and service provider across Canada. “City View is proud to serve as the exclusive distributor of ENC’s next-gen battery-electric buses throughout Canada,” said company President Joseph D’Urso. “We look forward to working alongside the forward-thinking teams at ENC and InductEV, and ensuring each vehicle meets buy Canadian content.”

SOURCE: InductEV