Elke Temme to boost Volkswagen Group Components team

On 1 January 2021, Elke Temme took on the management of the newly-created Charging & Energy business area at Volkswagen Group Components. This area’s responsibilities will include pooling and managing existing Group activities in the fields of energy, charging services, charging equipment and charging infrastructure across all the brands. “With Elke Temme, we have won a proven expert in the fields of energy and charging for our company. With her many years of experience and outstanding expertise she will quickly charge up the new business field and thus make a considerable contribution towards moving not only Group Components, but also the whole Group forwards in the field of electric mobility ”, said Thomas Schmall, member of the Volkswagen AG Board of Management and CEO of Volkswagen Group Components.

Elke Temme joins Volkswagen from energy company RWE/innogy where she has had various functions over the past 18 years. In her last position, Ms Temme was COO of innogy eMobility solutions GmbH, an independent company coming under the umbrella of innogy SE that provides cloud-based software solutions, as well as AC and DC charging hardware to B2B partners.