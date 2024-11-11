electronica 2024: Bosch presents new microelectronics for the driving experience of tomorrow

New transceiver makes its world debut in Munich

At the electronica 2024 trade fair in Munich (hall C3, booth 316) from November 12 to 15, Bosch will be presenting its latest innovations in the field of microelectronics. The focus is on components for greater occupant safety, such as high-performance MEMS sensors and systems on a chip (SoC) for the construction of compact radar systems, as well as on other technical solutions for the mobility of the future, including a new transceiver that is making its world debut at the trade fair in Munich: the NT156 CAN SIC XL.

CAN networks’ stability, cost efficiency, simplicity, and flexibility as regards network topologies make them very popular. But in the new E/E architectures of the very latest vehicles, it is becoming increasingly important to transmit large data packets as fast as possible. The CAN XL protocol (ISO 11898-2:2024), a downward-compatible extension of the CAN standard, makes data rates of up to 20 Mbit/s possible in a CAN network. With this in mind, Bosch has developed its new CAN SIC XL transceiver. This lets CAN XL networks operate at maximum speeds of up to 20 Mbit/s. In addition to the typical CAN messages, the CAN XL protocol also allows higher-layer protocols such as IP (internet protocol) to be transmitted.

Powerful radar SoC with integrated signal evaluation

For the safety of today’s increasingly autonomous driving experience, it is important that radar sensors can reliably detect obstacles. With its SX600 and SX601, Bosch offers system-on-a-chip (SoC) solutions for radar systems that operate in the 77 GHz band. While the SX600 has been optimized for cost-effective radar solutions, the SX601 offers significantly more computing power and memory. Both chips are manufactured using advanced 22nm RFCMOS technology and contain a complete millimeter-wave frontend as well as a powerful digital signal processor for either conventional or AI-based signal evaluation and enable sensor ranges of around 30 percent above the current market standard. CAN XL and Ethernet interfaces mean they can be connected flexibly to the vehicle system. At the trade fair, Bosch will be demonstrating live how the SX601 uses radar waves to detect objects, as well as an AI application running directly on the chip to evaluate them.

BLE 5.3-capable MEMS sensor module for tire-pressure monitoring

More measurement data, more safety, less complexity: the SMP290 is a fully integrated, Bluetooth-enabled, single-chip solution for tire-pressure monitoring systems (TPMSs). The compact sensor module contains a wireless interface, a microcontroller, a MEMS pressure sensor, a 2-axis MEMS acceleration sensor, a temperature sensor, and a battery voltage sensor. The standardized BLE5.3 interface means that diagnostics and communication are possible in both directions, while measurement data and updates are transmitted in encrypted form. Since the BLE standard already features in other vehicle components such as infotainment and wireless keys, this sensor module fits perfectly into the vehicle’s radio landscape. The SMP290 is suitable for checking tire pressure at the valve or in the tire.

Additional highlights for the mobility of the future

The latest MEMS sensor solutions for driver assistance systems and for driving safety and convenience are also on show at the Bosch booth. As one of the leading suppliers of MEMS in the automotive sector, Bosch is presenting even better performance data here. With its second generation of silicon carbide (SiC) MOSFETs, Bosch is also showcasing another key product for electrified driving. The optimized second generation of SiC chips features impressive switching properties and minimal on-state resistance across the entire temperature range. Bosch silicon carbide chips are available as bare dies and discretes or integrated into power modules.

SOURCE: Bosch