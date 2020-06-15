Electronic repairs: Groupe PSA expands its circular economy offering in Europe and select Faurecia Clarion Electronics

PSA Aftermarket continues its development in the circular economy by expanding its partnership with Faurecia Clarion Electronics (FCE) for multi-brand electronic repairs.

Groupe PSA is expanding its existing partnership with Faurecia Clarion Electronics with 4 new product families: clusters, engine control units, vehicle control units and switch modules.

The goal of the repair is threefold: to improve customer satisfaction, to offer a cost-effective solution and to reduce the carbon footprint.

The partnership with Faurecia Clarion offers

A repair portfolio covering 23 mainstream and premium brands in 30 countries (EU 27 countries, UK – Norway – Switzerland)

A very competitive alternative for our customers (compared to equivalent new parts)

An expanded PSA offer in circular economy: repair rather than discarding the defective part with savings on CO 2 emissions of up to 85% (Source Apec).

Groupe PSA now allows all Distrigo partners across Europe to order these repairs, using a dedicated function within the Service Box portal, this equates to more than 10,000 garages (Peugeot, Citroen, DS, Opel, Vauxhall, Eurorepar Car Service members, Independent Repairers)

Repair, a valuable know-how

As a pioneer in this field, FCEs’ advanced expertise in the design and manufacture of embedded systems has enabled them to offer its multi-brand repair services throughout Europe for more than 10 years

FCE is now the only multi-brand repairer in the world to also be a manufacturer. In its workshops located in Custines (Meurthe and Moselle) about 30,000 repairs are processed each year. FCE’s experts, specialized in retro-engineering repair of electronic equipment with a high level of quality, meeting the requirements of ISO 9001, 14001, and IATF (ISO-16949). Within a 2 to 5 day turnaround time

A repair consists in analysing the operation of each part received, replacing faulty and worn components, and resetting or updating software. Repaired systems are guaranteed for one year.

Véronique Morel, Director of the Circular Economy Business Unit at PSA Aftermarket: “Our strategy is to meet the needs of all customers, regardless of their budget, brand or age of their vehicle. This partnership allows us to facilitate access to Repair-Return’s electronic parts offering in our networks and thus meet the expectations of consumers seeking an economical and responsible offer. It contributes to the global offensive that we have launched to develop the sale of spare parts from the circular economy: the Repair-Return but also the standard exchange and reuse”.

Jean-François Zebo, Director of the Repair business at Faurecia Clarion:

“Faurecia Clarion is delighted to support PSA Group on this project through its Distrigo platform. This contract also echoes the group’s beliefs that it will be “CO 2 neutral” by 2030.”

SOURCE: PSA