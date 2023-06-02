Electric VW bus for North America and Europe: world premiere of the ID. Buzz with long wheelbase

Comeback in the USA and Canada: Volkswagen celebrates the long-awaited return of the VW bus to North America with the ID. Buzz with long wheelbase

A vehicle like a rock song. Good vibrations. Whenever it appears, people smile: the ID.Buzz0201. The icon among electric vehicles. The latest addition to the family is now here: the ID. Buzz with long wheelbase03. It is “Made in Germany” for Europe – as well as for Canada and the US. Because Volkswagen is starting the comeback of the VW bus in North America with the ID. Buzz with long wheelbase. The world premiere will also take place there on June 2, at surfer hotspot Huntington Beach, on the Pacific Coast Highway near Los Angeles. The vehicle will be revealed as part of the largest VW Bus festival in the USA as a tribute to the fans and the country. At the same time, America will welcome the ID. Buzz with a generous gesture: from New York to San Francisco, June 2 will in future be celebrated as a holiday, “Volkswagen Bus Day”. This bus tour will continue in Germany in just three weeks with the European debut of the long ID. Buzz. The date and location are also perfect: June 23 to 25 at the international VW Bus Festival in Hanover – Europe’s largest VW Bus meetup.

With the T4 generation, the VW bus left the USA and Canada 20 years ago. However, it still holds a cult following from New York to San Francisco to this very day. The T1, T2, and T3 rear-engine generations are still a familiar sight at beach parking lots in California, Florida, and Long Island in 2023. Volkswagen is now closing the circle again with the ID. Buzz with long wheelbase and is bringing the VW bus back to North America – this time with an electric rear-wheel drive. Thomas Schäfer, Member of the Board of Management of Volkswagen AG, Brand Group Volume, says: “Volkswagen is an extremely strong global brand with a great history, millions of loyal fans and legendary products. This is clearly evident here at the largest VW Bus festival in the USA. I am therefore delighted that the team at Volkswagen Group of America is celebrating the premiere of the ID. Buzz with long wheelbase here. With this model, we are taking a big step towards becoming a true love brand again.” Pablo Di Si, President and CEO of the Volkswagen Group of America, underlines the importance of the electric VW bus for the US market:“The ID. Buzz and the USA – it’s a perfect match! The VW bus has a long history in the USA and enjoys real cult status. Our aim today is to further strengthen the Volkswagen brand in America. The ID. Buzz with long wheelbase is exactly the right model to fulfill this task.” Lars Krause, Member of the Board of Management responsible for Sales and Marketing at Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles, also says that the ID. Buzz is the comeback of a certain automotive feeling for life: “In the USA, Canada, and Europe, the VW bus has embodied a unique attitude on life for decades. The picture of the legendary T1 Lightbus in Woodstock is unforgettable. The DNA of this symbol of freedom lives on in our ID. Buzz. It is of utmost importance to us that we can now offer the people of North America a modern, all-electric new edition with the ID. Buzz in an iconic design.”

With a length of 4,962 mm and up to seven seats, the large ID. Buzz is perfectly primed for its launch in North America. At the same time, it is also expanding its range of possible applications in Europe. The extra length due to the increase in the wheelbase by 250 mm creates room for a third row of seats, providing up to 2,469 liters of storage space, and for a new, larger 85 kWh battery (net capacity), giving even more range. And the new heat pump increases efficiency in winter. The large ID. Buzz will also be available with a new 210 kW (286 hp) electric drive motor. This electric drive motor increases the maximum speed to the electronic limit of 160 km/h (European ID. Buzz with 150 kW: 145 km/h). The large ID. Buzz can reach a speed of 100 km/h in just 7.9 seconds. But that’s not all: an all-wheel drive version (GTX) with an output of 250 kW (339 hp) has been announced for 2024. The ID. Buzz GTX04 will be able to complete the 0–100 km/h sprint in 6.4 seconds, making it perfect for rapidly merging with traffic on the highway.

Other new features of the large electric VW Bus include a head-up display, an upgraded next-generation infotainment system, and remote parking via smartphone. Meanwhile, a newly designed high-tech panoramic sunroof with smart glass brings back memories of the legendary Samba Bus of the 50s.At 1.5 square meters, it is the largest glass roof ever built by Volkswagen. The smart glass can be changed from transparent to opaque and vice versa using the touch slider or voice assistant. The North American versions will also feature air-conditioned seats and an illuminated Volkswagen logo on the front.

Delivery of the first ID. Buzz vehicles in America will start in 2024. Almost parallel to the market launch in North America, the ID. Buzz with long wheelbase will also be available in Europe. Like the Multivan and the Bulli T6.1, all ID. Buzz vehicles will be produced at the main plant of Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles in Hanover. This is one of the most state-of-the-art automotive plants in the world and the home of the VW Bus family.

SOURCE: Volkswagen