Kongsberg Automotive wins a new contract worth more than €55m

Kongsberg Automotive (KA) has won a new contract worth over EUR 55 million for KA’s Dog Clutch Actuator (DCA).

The Dog Clutch Actuator, developed by KA, is designed for gear-shifting and de-coupling applications for multi-speed transmissions, either electric axles or central drive for hybrid, battery electric, and fuel cell vehicle applications, ranging from passenger cars to heavy duty commercial vehicles.

The production for this five-year contract starts in 2025 with KA’s Wuxi plants producing and supplying the product to one of the leading Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) based in China for electric commercial vehicle market.

“KA’s DCA represents the future of gear-shifting technology tailored to a wide range of EVs, light and heavy-duty vehicles” says David Redfearn, KA’s Chief Sales Officer, “We are delighted to have won this contract and continue our growth path in the China EV space. As we transition to electric powertrains it is exciting to see that products that provide technical benefits and lifetime value for our customers.”

