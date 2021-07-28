EDF and Nissan launch new commercial V2G service for EV fleets

EDF, through EDF Group subsidiary DREEV, has launched a new commercial charging service using vehicle-to-grid (V2G) technology in the UK, in partnership with Nissan

EDF, through EDF Group subsidiary DREEV, has launched a new commercial charging service using vehicle-to-grid (V2G) technology in the UK, in partnership with Nissan. This means businesses can support the grid by consuming low carbon energy, and progress towards their net zero and decarbonisation targets, whilst reducing their costs.

The V2G technology developed by DREEV, which is a joint venture between EDF and Nuvve – the global leader in V2G technology, allows for two-way energy flow; both recharging an EV’s battery when electricity is at its cheapest, and discharging excess energy to sell back into the grid.

The EDF V2G offer is available for fleet owners of Nissan’s LEAF and e-NV200 models and will allow fleet customers to achieve around £350 savings per charger each year, which equates to approximately 9,000 miles of driving charge per year[1].

EDF’s V2G business solution includes:

The supply and installation of a two-way connected compact 11kW charger capable of fully charging a Nissan LEAF, depending on the battery model, in just 3 hours and 30 minutes – 50 per cent faster than a standard charger – with integrated DREEV technology.

A dedicated DREEV smart phone application, to define the vehicles’ driving energy requirements, track their state of charge in real time, and control charging at any time

Philip Valarino, Interim Head of EV Projects at EDF, said: “Today’s announcement marks an important step on the UK’s journey towards electric mobility. By combining the expertise and capabilities of EDF, Nissan and Dreev we have produced a solution that could transform the EV market as we look to help the UK in its journey to achieve Net Zero.

“Our hope is that forward-thinking businesses across the country will be persuaded to convert their traditional fleets to electric, providing them with both an environmental and economic advantage in an increasingly crowded market.”

Andrew Humberstone, Managing Director, NMGB, said: “Nissan has been a pioneer in 100% electric mobility since 2010, and the integration of electric vehicles into the company is at the heart of Nissan’s vision for intelligent mobility. The Nissan LEAF, with more than half a million units already sold worldwide – is the only model today to allow V2G two-way charging. As such, the Nissan LEAF offers new economic opportunities for businesses that no other electric vehicle does today. We are delighted to be working with EDF on the deployment and democratisation of V2G technology and in providing yet another reason for transport to electrify.”

[1] Any savings will be dependent on the customer’s tariff, EV usage and DNO connection. Assumed average electricity cost calculated at 11.54p/kWh and a fuel consumption of 0.33kWh/mile. EDF will carry out a bespoke study based on customers’ requirements and unique circumstances in order to provide a breakdown of estimated savings.

SOURCE: EDF