Eddicy introduces high-performance C803 contactor for next-gen e-mobility

Schaltbau, a global leader in advanced DC technology, is proud to announce the newest addition to its Eddicy portfolio, the C803 contactor, specifically designed for e-mobility applications. This bidirectional contactor sets a new benchmark in performance, robustness, and efficiency for commercial vehicles, off-road equipment, and passenger cars, meeting the rigorous demands of the rapidly evolving electric vehicle (EV) and industrial vehicle markets.

The C803 is engineered for high performance in a compact form, making it ideal for a range of applications whether they require inverters, charging systems, or auxiliary power systems. While optimized for demanding environments such as off-road and commercial vehicles—offering robust performance in extreme conditions—the C803 is also ideal for passenger car use.

Key Features of the C803 Contactor:

Low thermal losses: The C803 has a low contact resistance of about 100 µOhm, which reduces the need for additional cooling and solves thermal management challenges

High performance in compact design: With a switching voltage of 1,500V and high switching currents and a compact weight of under 0.5 kg, the C803 is ideal for inverters, charging, and auxiliary applications

Robust for off-road use: Designed to withstand 200,000 operations and resist vibration per ISO 16750-3, the C803 is built to meet the demands of trucks, excavators, and other heavy-duty vehicles

Versatile application: The C803 works across a wide range of e-mobility systems, from industrial vehicles to passenger cars, with support for vertical or horizontal mounting and compliance with global safety standards

With a focus on minimizing thermal issues, the C803 is designed to reduce the need for extensive cooling systems, which are often a challenge in e-mobility applications. Its advanced low-loss design ensures excellent efficiency without the need for excessive heat management, providing significant advantages in reducing cooling demands in electric drive systems. This capability is particularly valuable in e-mobility, where optimizing energy efficiency is key to improving overall system performance.

“The C803 is unique in how it tackles the most challenging thermal and efficiency problems in the industry—because in high-power switching, heat is the enemy of performance,” said Helmut Pusch, CEO of Schaltbau GmbH Group. “Engineered for superior thermal management, the C803 minimizes heat buildup, extends operational life, and ensures maximum efficiency even under extreme loads. When every degree matters, the C803 stays cool—so systems run safer, longer, and more reliably.”

The C803 is a DC bi-directional/AC contactor with a 1,500V switching voltage. It offers a thermal current rating of 500A. It includes a snap-action auxiliary contact with silver material, compliant with IEC 60947-4-1, annex F. The auxiliary contact operates at 5V/10mA and connects via a 5-pole connector. The monostable magnetic drive supports 12V or 24V DC control voltage with internal and external pulse width modulation (PMW) options. Built for durability, it withstands 200,000 operations, resists vibration per ISO 16750-3, and operates from -40°C to +85°C. It supports vertical or horizontal mounting, weighs under 0.5 kg, and complies with global safety standards.

SOURCE: Schaltbau