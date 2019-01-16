Eberspaecher opens Asia Test Center in Shanghai

Eberspaecher, a global Tier 1 leader in the development and manufacturing of exhaust technology, expanded its testing competence. Management and guests celebrated the official opening of the Asia Test Center in Shanghai. The new center bundles the Group’s exhaust technology testing expertise and prototyping operations for customers in Asia.

Dr Thomas Waldhier, COO Exhaust Technology of Eberspaecher stressed the advantage of the new facility: “We are serving our customers with several production plants in Asia already for many years. Now we can offer our longstanding exhaust technology testing expertise locally – a huge milestone for efficient development of next generation exhaust systems”. This expertise is needed to develop more complex exhaust-emission control systems for the ever stricter emission norms in Asia, especially China. Eberspaecher already has solutions for meeting future emission standards for passenger cars as well as commercial vehicles, including close-coupled SCR systems and gasoline particulate filters from other markets.

Testing facilities for vehicles and components

The new test center houses on 3,800 square meters a prototype shop and the possibility to test exhaust systems from material and component level to system level for passenger cars and commercial vehicles. Dr York Zhao, Vice President Eberspaecher Asia stretches the wide range of testing features: “This new center offers us the opportunity to develop and validate exhaust systems under customer specific conditions and in a much faster time. This includes but is not limited to SCR performance testing for Diesel engines as well as engine and vehicle level acoustic testing in a semi-anechoic room.” Besides technologies for future emission standards, low noise and high sound quality of exhaust systems are in growing customer demand for the Asian market. The semi-anechoic room utilizes therefore a room-in-room concept solution with ultralow background noise level of 25 dBA.

The Test Center is directly attached to the existing Eberspaecher site in Shanghai, Jiading. Here, over 400 employees develop and manufacture exhaust systems. Through close cooperation between development and production customer requests can be resolved quickly. The facilities in Shanghai can deeply expand Eberspaechers’ global testing resource and keep improving the product development competence in Asia. To serve the global customers Eberspaecher runs further exhaust technology testing sites in Esslingen, Germany and Novi, USA.

SOURCE: Eberspaecher