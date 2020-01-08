Eaton and Green Motion join forces to smoothly integrate EV chargers in buildings with energy storage

Power management leader Eaton and the 10-year pioneer in electric vehicle charging stations Green Motion, have joined forces to enable a smooth integration of EV chargers in commercial buildings, residential housing and shopping malls.

As the EV adoption is increasing with EV sales to reach 10 million globally by 2025 according to Bloomberg NEF, this significantly increases the energy demand putting grids under strain. Indeed, only six EVs charging close to each other at peak time could lead to local brownouts if the EV charging is not properly managed.

There is therefore an urgent need to put in place the right EV charging infrastructure to ensure EV users can charge their vehicles reliably when needed while ensuring local grid stability for the building and the neighbourhood.

A combined intelligent EV charging and energy storage solution enabling building owners to access the power capacity required to install the EV charging infrastructure they want

Connected to the grid or renewable energy sources such as solar panels, the combined intelligent EV charging and energy storage solution provides building owners with the power capacity needed to install the number of EV chargers they want. They can smoothly integrate EV chargers while ensuring grid stability for their buildings. They can save money on their utility bills by charging up when renewable energy is available, or energy is cheaper and releasing that stored energy when demand and costs are high. If the building is equipped with solar technology, this means that EV users can use more of the solar energy locally produced to power their EVs at night using the clean energy stored.

The energy storage system also provides the ultimate back-up solution, ideal at a time when energy grids are coming under enormous strain. Moreover, building owners can also generate additional revenues by selling stored energy back to the grid when demand and costs are high.

SOURCE: Eaton