eActros JOURN.e successfully completed: E-trucks bearing the three-pointed star return to the Wörth plant after more than 5,000 kilometers

International sales tour “JOURN.e” with three eActros through Germany, Austria, Italy, the Netherlands and Belgium completed

Mercedes-Benz Trucks has recently successfully completed its sales tour across Europe. The three e-trucks traveled more than 5,000 kilometers through Germany, Austria, Italy, the Netherlands and Belgium and have now returned to Wörth am Rhein. Mercedes-Benz Trucks Sales organized a total of 14 customer events with over 1,000 guests and 1,250 test drives. Throughout the entire tour, the batteries of the eActros were largely charged at public charging stations.

Stina Fagerman, Head of Marketing, Sales and Services at Mercedes-Benz Trucks: “The eActros roadshow was an across-the-board success. The direct exchange with customers was extremely valuable for us. Our customers were able to test the e-trucks extensively and easily in their respective markets and received comprehensive consulting services from our e-experts. At the same time, our eActros mastered the entire tour confidently and calmly despite the demanding topography.”

A highlight video of the eActros Roadshow is available here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LeeDEjnXBlc

The eActros 300/400 for distribution haulage

Two eActros 300 (4×2) and one eActros 400 (6×2) were used for the roadshow. The battery-electric Mercedes-Benz eActros for heavy-duty distribution haulage has been rolling off the production line at the Wörth plant since 2021. The batteries of the eActros consist of either three (eActros 300) or four battery packs (eActros 400), each with an installed capacity of 112 kWh. With four battery packs, the eActros 400 has a range of up to 400 kilometers. The technological core of the electric truck is the drive unit, an electric rigid axle with two integrated electric motors and two-speed transmission. The two liquid-cooled engines produce a continuous output of 330 kW and a maximum output of 400 kW. In addition, with an anticipatory driving style, electrical energy can be recovered through recuperation. The energy recovered during braking is returned to the batteries of the eActros and is then available again for the drive.

SOURCE: Daimler Truck