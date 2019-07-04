Duster and Dacia have bumper sales start to 2019

The All-New Dacia Duster has enjoyed a brilliant start to 2019, with sales up 94.7 percent compared to the same period last year. The success comes on the back of sales increases across the board for Dacia, with some of its best half year results since it returned to the UK in 2013.

According to figures published by the Society of Motor Manufacturers, Dacia sales for the first six months of 2019 totalled 18,568 – an impressive increase of 36.3 percent compared to the same period last year.

The All-New Duster has been the star performer in the sales charts, with a staggering 94.7 percent increase in registrations compared to the first six months of 2018. In all, 8,857 Dusters have found new homes since the start of 2019, making it the brand’s most successful model this year.

It’s not alone in its achievements, with the Logan MCV also seeing a significant increase in sales. The practical and cavernous estate car benefitted from a 36.9 percent increase in half year sales compared to the same period last year, with buyers attracted to the Logan’s incredible value and space – it’s vast 573-litre boot easily rivals models from the class above.

Also experiencing a strong start to the year is the rugged and handsome Sandero Stepway, which has seen sales rise by 9.4 percent over the same six-month period in 2018. By combining tough off-roader-inspired looks and family-friendly with a small car price and low running costs, the Stepway’s appeal has been further boosted by the introduction earlier this year of the new SCe 75 petrol engine and powerful Blue dCi 95 diesel, plus the addition of the entry-level Essential and lavishly equipped Techroad trims.

Commenting on the strong sales figures, Head of Dacia UK, Ben Fletcher, said: ‘With All-New Duster established and updates to the rest of the model line-up, Dacia continues to go from strength to strength. With its affordable pricing, robust reliability, class-leading practicality and a refreshing no-nonsense approach, Dacia’s model line-up has clearly struck a chord with British buyers, allowing the brand to buck the current trend for declining new car sales in the UK’.

For more information on the Dacia range please visit www.dacia.co.uk

SOURCE: Dacia