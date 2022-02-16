DuPont Microcircuit and Components Materials achieves IAFT certification

Expanding partnerships with DuPont Automotive customers

DuPont announces today that the Microcircuit and Components Materials (MCM) business, including their largest manufacturing plant in Puerto Rico, has received IATF 16949 certification.

The International Standard for Automotive Quality Management System‘s IATF 16949 is one of the automotive industry’s most widely used international standards for quality management. Jointly developed by the International Automotive Task Force (IATF) members and approved by the International Organization for Standardization (ISO), the standard is based on ISO 9001 and is augmented with customer specific requirements for the automotive industry. IATF 16949 focuses on meeting customer requirements efficiently and effectively through continuous improvement, defect prevention, and reduction of variation and waste in the supply chain.

Two years ago, the DuPont MCM business began working toward IATF certification by adjusting procedures and initiating new practices to meet the standard. In October 2021, the final review for the site in Puerto Rico was completed, leading to the final certification in January 2022. With DuPont sites in Asia achieving IATF certification in 2020, today’s certification is the last step to bring the entire MCM business into compliance with the standard.

“For many years, we’ve had great quality processes in place for our facilities,” said Peter Weigand, Global Automotive Segment Manager, DuPont Microcircuit and Component Materials. “Now, having the IATF 16949 certification will give our automotive customers extra confidence that our products are developed and produced with the highest quality and consistency. As a further positive outcome, other markets we serve will also benefit from the updates we made through the certification process.”

SOURCE: DuPont