Duo and Bento: Mobilize reinvents urban mobility with boldness and simplicity

Responding to the daily challenge of moving people and goods in and around cities, Mobilize is reaffirming its commitment to simple, safe and sustainable mobility solutions

Duo and Bento are aimed at both retail and business customers. Duo is a two-seater vehicle and can be driven with or without a licence, depending on the version and local regulations. Bento is a micro van requiring a driving licence. Instead of a passenger seat, it has a 649-litre cargo box for carrying small items of equipment and other goods.

Duo and Bento are compact (2.43 and 2.54 metres long respectively) and easy to manoeuvre in city traffic. Their small footprint makes them easy to park.

With their central driving position and optimised suspension, Duo and Bento deliver a unique driving experience. They ship as standard with a driver airbag, a first in the quadricycle segment. Both vehicles have a generous range – up to 161 km for Duo and 149 km for Bento – so do not require frequent charging.

Duo and Bento break with the classic cues of automotive design. Their large glazed area and elytra doors give them the look of a futuristic space capsule. Designed to be eco-responsible, Duo and Bento both include over 40% of recycled materials and are 95% recyclable.

Duo and Bento are natively connected. They have their own ‘MyDuo’ mobile app, which can be used to generate up to six digital keys, a first for Renault Group.

Unveiled in their definitive livery at the Paris Motor Show, Duo and Bento will be available through the Renault network. Duo will be available to order from 14 October 2024.

“Responding to the challenges of mobility in and around cities, Duo and Bento reflect the vision of Mobilize: to bring retail and business customers mobility solutions that are safer, simpler, more eco-friendly and closely aligned with the major issues facing cities today.” Gianluca De Ficchy, CEO of Mobilize

“Duo and Bento embody a bold and futuristic vision of urban mobility, with a design that transcends traditional automotive codes. Designed with more than 40% recycled materials, these vehicles are part of an eco-friendly approach. Like a smartphone, they are simple, smart, and connected. Tailored for the city, they stand out for their safety, exceptional agility, and low footprint.” Matthieu Tenenbaum, COO of Mobilize

SOURCE: Mobilize