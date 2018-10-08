DS Automobiles virtually invites the world to the Paris Motor Show

Wherever you are, DS Automobiles invites you to discover its booth in Hall 1 of the Paris Motor Show. Until October 14, due to a virtual tour in 3D, internet users will be able to immerse themselves in the universe of DS and discover all of its world premieres too. A single click gets you virtually there: http://bit.ly/DSboot

When the Paris Motor Show opens its doors to the public, DS Automobiles invites the world to discover its four world premieres: DS 3 CROSSBACK, the SUV icon of the High-Tech Style, and its 100% electric version DS 3 CROSSBACK E-TENSE; DS 7 CROSSBACK E-TENSE 4×4 equipped with a high-performance petrol hybrid powertrain; DS E-TENSE FE 19 from the new DS TECHEETAH team, 100% electric single-seater of the FBB FIA Formula E Championship; and DS X E-TENSE, the full electric dream car, which is DS’s vision of automotive luxury by 2035.

Thanks to a 3D virtual tour, viewable from a desktop or mobil devices, on a screen or via a virtual reality headset, the public discovers the DS booth by getting on board the cars. The stand has been fully scanned in Ultra HD (4K) at 360 ° and the data was then compiled by a powerful algorithm to recompose places in 3D to offer an exclusive immersive experience. A single click on http://bit.ly/DSbooth.

Internet users can also join an gaming to win entrance tickets to the Paris Motor Show by finding a leather bracelet designed by DS Automobiles’ master craftmen. It is hidden in the cabin of some cars exposed. Everyone can share a screenshot of the proof on Twitter by tagging @DS_Official with the hashtag #DSMondial.

SOURCE: DS Automobiles