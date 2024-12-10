DS Automobiles receives the SMARTBEST 2025 award for incorporating ChatGPT

The AUTOBEST Jury awards SMARTBEST 2025 to DS Automobiles, the first manufacturer in the world to offer ChatGPT as standard on all its models with DS IRIS SYSTEM

DS Automobiles is a pioneering brand that’s been able to serve its customers with artificial intelligence, and this hasn’t escaped the attention of the AUTOBEST jury members, who are now rewarding the Brand’s technical daring by giving it the SMARTBEST 2025 award.

“We are honoured to receive the SMARTBEST 2025 award, a prestigious accolade given by a very large jury from more than 30 European countries. We were pioneers in the integration of ChatGPT into the automotive world and we are now very proud that our vision for the technology of the future has been recognised. DS IRIS SYSTEM and ChatGPT, in each of our models, make generative artificial intelligence accessible for a seamless, intuitive and immersive travel experience.” Olivier François, DS Automobiles CEO

DS Automobiles was the first brand in the world to embed the ChatGPT artificial intelligence unit in its models as standard, enabling all its customers to turn every journey into a unique travel experience.

In December 2023, DS Automobiles had already been given a “Pioneer Award” by the German magazines Auto Bild and Computer Bild when it announced the project to integrate ChatGPT into the speech recognition in each of its models. Also, in October this year, the Brand was honoured with the bronze award for innovation from Auto Moto magazine.

Today, DS IRIS SYSTEM with integrated ChatGPT is available on DS 3, DS 4, DS 7 and soon on DS N°8, the Brand’s new flagship.

The ChatGPT feature is part of the Connect Plus Pack offering, which already combines Connected Navigation, Remote Controls and Remote E-Controls, Connected Alarm, Send2Nav and even EV Trip Planner and e-Routes (depending on the model). This pack is offered as standard on all DS Automobiles models for a period of three years.

SOURCE: Stellantis