DS Automobiles commits to Gen3 era of Formula E

French manufacturer DS Automobiles has been a competitor in Formula E since Season 2, partnering with Chinese racing team TECHEETAH since the start of the Gen2 era in Season 5. Together, the duo has become a formidable force on the grid, claiming two consecutive Drivers’ and Teams’ Championships, seven race wins and 15 podiums to-date.

DS Automobiles is the only outfit in Formula E history to have produced two different title winners. Frenchman and DS E-TENSE ambassador Jean-Eric Vergne took the title in Seasons 4 and 5, whilst his Portuguese teammate Antonio Felix da Costa is the reigning Drivers’ Champion. The pair will look to make history once again behind the wheel of the DS E-TENSE FE20 in 2020/21 – Formula E’s first campaign as an FIA World Championship.

Formula E provides the perfect platform for DS Automobiles to promote its electrification strategy, and contributes to the marque becoming the car manufacturer with the lowest average CO2 emissions in Europe in 2020. The technology transfer from race track to road can also be traced in the fully-electric DS 3 CROSSBACK and the DS 7 CROSSBACK, DS 4 and DS 9 plug-in hybrid electric vehicles.

The work that Formula E and the FIA have done to shape the Gen3 era focuses on delivering a new generation of progress both as a sport – reaffirming Formula E’s position as the pinnacle of electric racing – and in driving the future of electric mobility.

Gen3 will bring performance and efficiency benefits including more powerful, lighter cars as well as faster charging and cost controls, all adding to the competitive and unpredictable racing Formula E has become known for.

Jamie Reigle, Chief Executive Officer of Formula E, said: “DS Automobiles was one of the first manufacturers to join Formula E when teams began developing the powertrains of their racing cars and it is inspiring to see the extensive fleet of electric vehicles they have introduced to the streets since.

“I am delighted that Formula E’s only back-to-back double champions have secured a place on the grid for Season 9 as it reaffirms Formula E’s position as a technological proving ground and marketing platform for the world’s leading automotive manufacturers. We look forward to breaking new ground during the next phase of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship with DS Automobiles.”

Beatrice Foucher, DS Automobiles Director General, said: “Electrification is at the core of DS Automobiles’ global strategy. We have been the first premium car maker to enter Formula E and our brand has significantly benefitted from the work and the successes of DS Performance, both in terms of development and brand awareness.

“If today DS Automobiles is the multienergy constructor with the lowest average of CO2 emissions in Europe, it is also thanks to the expertise acquired in Formula E. Extending our commitment to 2026 will offer us new opportunities to continue our development work!”

SOURCE: DS Automobiles