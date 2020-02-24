DS 9: the power of elegance

Following DS 7 CROSSBACK and DS 3 CROSSBACK, this is a large, stylish saloon to head up the new French premium brand’s line up. With DS 9, DS Automobiles is emphasising its expertise, design, sophistication and technology with a global vision.

With these exciting characteristics, DS 9 conveys a perfect blend of heritage, remarkable savoir-faire and cutting-edge technology. DS 9 is an invitation to rediscover French excellence in relation to the car.

Elegance with a sleek silhouette

With a length of 4.93 metres, width of 1.85 metres and large 690mm diameter wheels/tyres, DS 9 is more striking than other saloons in its class. It uses a new version of the EMP2 (Efficient Modular Platform 2) architecture with a longer wheelbase not used with a saloon car before, which greatly benefits the rear passenger space. Its design has a sleek silhouette with a steeply raked rear window, fastback style.

A three-box saloon, DS 9 continues the DS Automobiles design language with an expressive front face featuring the DS WINGS and the parametric design of the grille with its three-dimensional diamond effect giving character. On the bonnet there’s a ‘Clous de Paris’ sabre, the first time this DS interior signature has been used outside the cockpit.

With a nod to the original 1955 DS, DS 9 also has cone shapes at the outside edges of the roof. Inspired by the legendary saloon, the cones have been reformed to house brand new tail lights, signalling DS 9’s presence.

The fluidity of an unbroken line is translated by a contour that flows from the grille over the bonnet, windscreen, roof and to the boot lid without being interrupted. The sides are smooth with a taut line that goes from the front headlights to the tail lights. This character is emphasised by the body-coloured flush fitting door handles and a two-tone black roof which emphasises the power of its elegance.

At the rear, this desire to integrate every feature into a single expression is also evident. The rear wings, the badge and the boot lid are linked with the same fluidity. Embedded in this, the chiselled lights have the effect of scales, creating a contrast to give a dramatic three-dimensional effect. They are underlined by lateral sabres, paying tribute to the design elements of the great French coachbuilders of the 1930s. The elegantly thin third brake light helps make the rear appear wider and extends the visual effect of the rear window.

Please click here to view the full press release.

SOURCE: DS Automobiles