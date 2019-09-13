Driving the future: MAN at COMTRANS 2019

An impressive first overall overview of the trade fair highlights of MAN Truck & Bus at COMTRANS was the show program on the large central stage of the booth, which took place several times a day. A multi-faceted interplay of video productions, presentations and sophisticated dance performances gave to the more than 1,000 visitors a first impression on the trucks, buses and vans with the lion in the radiator grill displayed on the booth of MAN.

At the heart of the 750 square-meter booth, the all-electric 26-tonne MAN eTGM truck, with its range of approximately 180 kilometers, attracted the attention of visitors. Nine identical vehicles have been in use since September 2018 at nine of the most important Austrian trade and logistics companies, which have joined forces in the Council for Sustainable Logistics in order to promote electric mobility in Urban Logistics. Another MAN eTGM has been on the road for Porsche in production logistics at the Stuttgart Zuffenhausen plant since December 2018, saving up to 30,000 kilograms of CO2 in a two-shift operation each year compared to a diesel-fueled truck of the same operation. While the MAN eTGM is currently still in the customer test phase, MAN presented as well the eTGE, its first mass-produced electric vehicle, at COMTRANS. Available in 3.5 tons, the van has a range of approximately 130 kilometers, covering the typical daily mileage in urban delivery. Since 2019 it is also available in a combi version for passenger transport.

SOURCE: MAN Truck and Bus