Driving Confidence: Improved Intelligent All-Wheel Drive for all-new INFINITI QX60 offers enhanced driving dynamics

Today, INFINITI announces its upcoming QX60 three-row crossover will feature a more advanced Intelligent All-Wheel-Drive system that’s not only more compact and more advanced but also quicker to support the driver with all-wheel traction in nearly any condition.

Available later this year, the 2022 INFINITI QX60 marries its award-winning 3.5-liter V-6 with an all-new 9-speed automatic transmission and the new all-wheel-drive system, which has been rigorously tested in varying conditions from thick blankets of cold snow to scorching sand and slippery wet roads — and nearly every type of surface in between.

“We listened to our customers and we wanted to deliver an all-new INFINITI QX60 that could perform with confidence in nearly all-weather conditions,” said INFINITI’s General Manager, Product Strategy and Planning Eric Rigaux. “Our newest Intelligent All-Wheel Drive exceeds our expectations with seamless power delivery, right when the driver expects it — or even before.”

Part of that near-instant response is thanks to the all-wheel-drive system’s new direct coupling mechanism that engages the rear wheels almost instantly when more grip is needed. Compared to all-wheel-drive systems that utilize electromagnetic coupling, which requires detectable wheel slip to engage, the new Intelligent All-Wheel Drive system uses a host of sensors to predict when more grip is needed — sometimes even before the wheels slip.