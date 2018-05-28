From driver-less driving to intelligent manufacturing, Chery stand reveals future in World Manufacturing Convention

On May 25, World Manufacturing Convention 2018 and Investment and the Trade Expo-Anhui China were held in Hefei of Anhui Province, China. As the representative of Anhui manufacturers, Chery, themed on “intelligent life combining people, vehicles and roads”, exhibited the third-generation vehicles of Chery, the fourth-generation extended-range fuel battery vehicles, LION intelligent cabin and flagship SUV TIGGO8 equipped with Chery LION. With the strong portfolio of intelligent products, Chery creates the new scenes of intelligent future life for global consumers.

Party Secretary Li Jinbin of Anhui Province was accompanying former German President Wulff to visit Chery stand; Chairman Yin Tongye of Chery was introducing Chery to the visitors.

driver-less driving helps fantastic movies get into realities

At present, most of the driver-less driving tests are made through video presentations. Some of them are even displayed in the static exhibition halls. However, at the World Manufacturing Convention 2018, Chery automobiles installed an driver-less driving experience zone, where visitors could experience driver-less driving in the dynamic way.

Visitor was driving generation-three intelligent automobile of Chery

“It is really amazing to try automatic driving without drivers”, said one person after experiencing the generation-three intelligent vehicle of Chery. In the science fiction film, the dazzling driver-less driving scenes once produced the greatest futuristic impressions. However, Chery automobiles have made it so easy and accessible.

The generation-three intelligent vehicles are those of Chery that have independent IPR, which mainly realize mobile control, automatic parking, automatic lane change, automatic obstacle avoiding, traffic light passing and autonomous cruise. The vehicle uses AI technology, technology of fusing multiple targets and sensors, intelligent human-computer interaction, high-precision positioning and other technologies. By combining V2X technology with single-vehicle intelligence, it is the regional & automatic travel means that has greatest potential for batch production. By 2020, the generation-3 intelligent vehicles of Chery will be launched.

Chery is one of China’s intelligent automobile manufacturers that first engage in intelligent automobiles. In 2010, Chery established partnership with Hefei Institute of Physical Science, the Chinese Academy of Sciences, to set up the platform for driver-less technology. Till today, Chery has completed development of generation-1 and generation-2 driver-less vehicles and is expected to realize Level-3 conditioned driver-less driving by 2020, the Level-3 highly driver-less driving by 2025, and Level-5 fully driver-less driving after 2026.

Intelligent networking, the future intelligent life

Holding the mobile, you can directly power on the AC, sunroof and tail gate of the vehicle;

With souls, automobiles cannot only read your words, but also you mind;

By talking with electronics at home, you can control vehicles in the distance;

Sitting in the vehicle without touching any screen, you can make holographic laser projection interactions;

……

At the World Manufacturing Convention 2018, LION Intelligent Cabin, Chery LION and other black technologies kept challenging the brain holes of visitors.

Visitors were experiencing the LION intelligent cabin

LION intelligent cabin looks like the future aircraft, representing the thinking and exploration of Chery automobiles for intelligent networking and intelligent furniture life, and creating the networked mobile life space for users. Chery LION is the intelligent strategic framework released by Chery in April. TIGGO8 is the first core product that implements the strategy of Chery LION.

The flagship SUV TIGGO8 equipped with Chery LION system

The LION Cloud system equipped on TIGGO8 can recognize 32 dialects, support self-defined audio waking and directives, and can directly control AC, sunroof and tail gate, etc. The users, through mobile control, can realize remote vehicle start, matrix electric fences, diagnosis and authorization, and can support fingerprint recognition/human face recognition and certification for the first time.

Even more, the LION Cloud is the first to connect intelligent appliances with vehicles. Vehicle owner, through the intelligent audio box beside him/her, can use audio directive to control vehicle functions, thus starting intelligent life at any time he/she wishes.

Intelligent manufacturing rebuilds the automobile industrial chain

In addition to LION Cloud, the intelligent strategic framework of Chery LION also includes LION Driving, LION Manufacturing, LION Win and LION Travel. The core of LION Manufacturing is intelligent manufacturing. In the future, it will deem users’ demands as the center of manufacturing, keep upgrading, reforming and improving the entire system of intelligent manufacturing, and upgrading production efficiency and quality.

Thanks to the support from Chery LION philosophy, till today Chery has become one of the few companies in China featured by modular and platform development.The positive V-shaped R&D platform shortens the development period of a model from 46 months to 24 months. Chery adopts the whole-process quality control system to improve product quality. 3MIS IPTV (fault rate of 1,000 vehicles within three months) is not only better than that of other brands in China, but also exceeds that of some mainstream JV brands.

In the future, as intelligent manufacturing and intelligent vehicles keep developing, they will not only liberate workers from the production lines, but also liberate their eyes and hands. By that time, vehicle will become extension of people’s life scenarios, but also extend bedrooms, offices and consumption. In this background, more capacities and business forms will rise. And the industrial chain of the automobile industry will be rebuilt.

The generation-4 extended-range fuel battery vehicle of Chery

In addition to the intelligent products, Chery alsl exhibited another model of new energy, the generation-four extended-range fuel battery vehicle, at the World Manufacturing Convention. This model, based on the technical accumulation of Chery’s three generations of fuel battery vehicles in the past, is equipped with the leading 30KW metal double-pole fuel battery pile and two 35MPa hydrogen tank storing 3.58KG of hydrogen. In NEDC working conditions, the driving range reaches 540KM with constant-speed range reaching 700KM.

Chery is one of China’s first automobile manufacturers that have received the licence for new-energy vehicles. For years, it has gradually established the new-energy R&D system with capacity in vehicle integration, and development of core technologies and core parts and components. It is expected that by 2020, Chery will electrify all its models.

“Driven by innovations and led by manufacturing, Chery is embracing the new industrial revolution in the world”. Faced by the new opportunities in the era of intelligence, Chery keeps steered by user demands and explores future means of travel with technologies. From the all-new products to the accessible future scenes of travels, at the World Manufacturing Convention 2018, Chery presented the intelligent products and technologies, showing its energy and determination in intelligence-oriented upgrading and transformation, and re-interpreting to the world the new power of Made in China products.

In the future, Chery will launch more models. While enriching its product portfolio, it will bring more intelligent, convenient and richer travel experience to all its users.

