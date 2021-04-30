Dr. Matthias Jurytko takes over the management of the fuel cell joint venture cellcentric

Dr. Matthias Jurytko, currently Plant Manager and Head of Production at the Mercedes-Benz plant in Wörth, will move to cellcentric, the fuel cell joint venture of Daimler Truck AG and the Volvo Group, as of 1 June 2021

Dr. Matthias Jurytko, currently Plant Manager and Head of Production at the Mercedes-Benz plant in Wörth, will move to cellcentric, the fuel cell joint venture of Daimler Truck AG and the Volvo Group, as of 1 June 2021. He will take over the role of Managing Director and CEO there.

“The transformation of the transport industry and our company is one of the most important tasks ahead of us. I am therefore very pleased that we have been able to win Matthias Jurytko as CEO for cellcentric. With his many years of management experience, he possesses important skills for this task: extensive expertise in the truck business, coupled with experience in the management and further development of our plants,” says Martin Daum, Chairman of the Board of Management of Daimler Truck AG and Member of the Board of Management of Daimler AG. “As a competent manager and esteemed personality, Matthias Jurytko has led the Wörth site safely through the Covid-19 pandemic in recent months. Under his leadership, the truck plant became a pioneer in the implementation of Daimler’s testing and vaccination strategy.”

Dr. Matthias Jurytko succeeds Dr. Andreas Gorbach, who will take over as head of the Truck Technology Group on the Board of Management of Daimler Truck AG. A decision on the future Plant Manager and Head of Production of the Wörth plant will be made in the coming weeks.

At Daimler Trucks, Dr. Matthias Jurytko looks back on various positions in Germany and abroad: since April 2019, he has been in charge of the Wörth location, the largest truck assembly plant of Mercedes-Benz Trucks. From 2011 to 2019, he was responsible for the Mercedes-Benz plant in Gaggenau. Prior to that, he was responsible for the product areas of torque converters, machining and forming technology, operating resources and toolmaking as well as international logistics at the Gaggenau plant. He began his career in 1990 at the then Mercedes-Benz AG. After holding various positions in Stuttgart, Kassel, South Africa and Rastatt, he took over the Controlling and Accounting department of Mercedes-Benz Engines in Mannheim in 2001, before assuming responsibility for the controlling of the entire Powertrain Daimler Trucks division in 2006.

SOURCE: Daimler