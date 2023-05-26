Dott wins three year e-scooter contract in Rome

Dott, the responsible micromobility operator, has been awarded a three year contract for up to 4,500 shared e-scooters in Rome

Following a competitive tender process, the decision ensures Dott can continue its service in the city, which was first launched in 2020. Selection criteria was based on Dott’s ability to deliver a safe and reliable service, which will be expanded beyond the city centre to cover 15 districts across Rome and aims to reduce reliance on cars.

In collaboration with city authorities, Dott’s service will be focused on ensuring responsible rider behaviour and improving integration in the city. Vehicles will be fitted with licence plates, and riders will need to have their ID verified, helping authorities impose fees on those that violate speed limits or parking restrictions.

Dott’s service is delivered by teams of in-house mechanics and ground teams, who are focused on providing a safe and reliable service. E-scooters are checked over at every battery swap, as well as through a programme of scheduled maintenance.

Andrea Giaretta, Regional Director, South-East Europe, Dott said: “Our renewed licence in Rome shows confidence from the city authorities in our ability to deliver a high quality service, supported by our in-house operations. We look forward to working closely with the City of Rome to support their goal of reduced car use by ensuring that our vehicles are available whenever and wherever they are needed, right across the city.”

In the past three years of service, Dott has supported over 4 million rides in Rome, from 400,000 users. 9 million km have been travelled on Dott’s e-scooters, saving 1000 tonnes of CO2 if the same trips were taken by car.

The environment and social impact are at the heart of every business decision at Dott. The micromobility company has set out its goals and progress at ridedott.com/sustainability.

