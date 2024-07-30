Doors open to global industry players exploring new opportunities driven by automotive mobility solutions at Automechanika Kuala Lumpur 2024

Malaysia’s leading automotive aftermarket trade fair, the 13th edition of Automechanika Kuala Lumpur is set to captivate the automotive industry from 1 to 3 August 2024

Ms Fiona Chiew, General Manager of Messe Frankfurt (HK) Ltd, said: “Automechanika Kuala Lumpur is vastly established within Messe Frankfurt’s network of events within the Mobility & Logistics sector. As a leading regional trade fair for Malaysia’s automotive aftermarket for some 20 years, the platform brings international resources to the country, providing comprehensive services and solutions tailored to the evolving needs of its market. This year’s show marks a significant milestone, shifting from a biennial event to yearly in order to support Malaysia’s progress and growth in a rapidly transforming industry.”

Embracing the future of smart mobility

To address the evolving demands from the transforming new energy vehicles market, Automechanika Kuala Lumpur 2024 will debut the Automotive Mobility Solutions Zone. This zone will spotlight the latest trends and solutions in electrification, digitalisation, AI adoption, automotive manufacturing and automation, logistics and supply chain enhancement, sustainability, and ESG (Environmental, Social and Governance). To name a few, exhibitors and products include:

Henkel – showcases a range of advanced solutions for e-mobility in thermal management materials, gasketing, and retaining solutions for electric drive systems

LAUNCH – joins with battery pack testing cables for various new energy vehicle brands, with software and some diagnostic capabilities transferred through a specialised activation card

Materialise Malaysia – introduces sustainable 3D printing technologies for automotive manufacturing

Beyond the Automotive Mobility Solutions Zone, the fair will host leading brands in other key areas including the Commercial Vehicle & Fleet Zone and Automotive Repair, Maintenance & Care / Body & Paint / Accessories & Customising Zone, as well as Parts & Components and Electrics & Electronics across the board. For example:

OBD – demonstrates their newly launched diagnostics products, THINKTOOL Expert 195 and THINKTOOL Master X2

Emerald Auto Parts – distributor of Brembo’s discs, callipers and complete braking systems as well as other premium brands like Continental, Seiken and more

Bavarian Auto – brings genuine and OEM parts from BMW & MINI as Malaysia’s leading authorised distributor

Autel Malaysia – presents diagnostic scanning tools, advanced maintenance, TPMS services and sensors, ADAS calibration and heavy-duty tools

Automatic Motors – offers genuine and aftermarket parts from Mercedes-Benz as an authorised stockist and distributor in Malaysia

Other renowned brands exhibiting include Alientech, Anhui Zhongtian Petrochemical, Carlas, Gaido, GOLD, Hella, Jinbo, Lucas, MIDWEST COMPOSITES, Reflek, Schmaco, Thinkcar, Tiktok, Topdon, Vanli, Vietsol, Yokomitsu, Yon Ming and Zero Mileage.

The full coverage of showcases has captured wide global attention with professional visitors from approximately 45 countries and regions pre-registered to attend the show. Overseas countries and regions include the likes of Australia, Cambodia, Canada, France, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, the Philippines, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, the UAE, and Vietnam.

Enriching the experience of participants

In addition to the exhibition, Automechanika Kuala Lumpur 2024 will offer a comprehensive programme of fringe events and activities, facilitating information exchange and skills training. As a new highlight this year, the Automotive Mobility Solutions Conference (1 to 2 August) will delve into the latest trends and solutions shaping the future of the automotive industry. The two-day agenda consists of the Main Conference and three other highlighted sessions, namely Electrification and Digitalisation, Automotive Logistics, Warehousing and Supply Chain, as well as Automotive Manufacturing, Transformation and Automation Workshop.

The Conference is supported by the Malaysian Investment Development Authority (MIDA). Speakers will include thought-leaders from Bosch Rexroth, Forwardlog, Henkel, MARii, MDEC, MyZEVA, Siemens, SHRDC, Swift, Universiti Teknologi Malaysia, Vinfast, Volkswagen, Volvo Trucks, and more. Notable speakers consist of:

Mr Yusri Jamal, Senior Deputy Director of the Transportation Technology Division at Malaysian Investment Development Authority (MIDA)

Driving Malaysia’s Sustainable Future: unleashing potential in the green energy transition, digitalisation, and automotive industry innovations to optimise resource utilisation and minimise environmental impact

Mr Clairy Chow, Asia Pacific Portfolio Development Executive at Siemens Digital Industries Software

Transforming the Future of Mobility through Digitalisation

Mr Aditya Kumar Tiwari, Group Leader HV Battery System (Vehicle Development) at VinFast Auto Ltd, Vietnam

Electric Vehicle Battery Technologies: advancements, challenges and implications

Mr Loo Yong Hui, Group Chief Executive Officer of Swift Haulage Berhad

The Greening of Logistics: innovations in sustainable mobility for the supply chain of the future

Mr Ravi Tallamraju, Chief Technology Officer at PETRONAS Lubricants International

Unlocking Cost Efficiency: how engine oil enhances total ownership value

Dr Susanne Lehmann, Managing Director of Volkswagen Group Malaysia

Harnessing Potential with Automotive Manufacturing in Malaysia: current status, market trends and opportunities

Elsewhere, MIROS-CyberSecurity Malaysia will hold the Modern Vehicle Expert Symposium & CamScore Grand Prix (3 August) to promote the programme CAMSCORE, which conducts assessment on dashcam products. The event is supported by the Malaysian Institute of Road Safety Research (MIROS).

The well-received Collision Repair Training Workshop (1 to 2 August) will make a return as a flagship part of the fringe programme. The workshop will collaborate with ESnet Academy, a renowned institution in the automotive industry for education and training. Participants will be able to gain knowledge on EV subsystem basics, functions and technical specifications, as well as hands-on training in diagnostics and troubleshooting techniques using specialised scanning systems. LAUNCH will deliver New Energy Vehicles EV Diagnostic & Maintenance. In addition, ISQ and 3M Malaysia will bring in Body and Paint topics: Greener, Smarter and Safer Painting Practices.

SOURCE: Automechanika Kuala Lumpur