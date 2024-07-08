Dongfeng Motor Corporation is set to exhibit at INA PAACE Automechanika Mexico 2024, Showcase the latest technology research and development results for the Central American market

The INA PAACE Automechanika Mexico 2024 takes place July 10th through 12th at the Centro Citibanamex Exhibition Center in Mexico City

The INA PAACE Automechanika Mexico 2024 takes place July 10th through 12th at the Centro Citibanamex Exhibition Center in Mexico City. During the event, Dongfeng Motor Corporation will be exhibiting a variety of automotive parts and powertrain products.

Boasting a 30-year history, INA PAACE Automechanika Mexico has grown into the leading international trade fair for Central America’s automotive industry. Last year’s event brought together over 500 companies from 29 countries, attracting nearly 30,000 industry professionals including exhibitors and buyers. Dongfeng Motor Corporation will leverage this opportunity to showcase its brand image to automotive dealers and key decision-makers in the Mexican and Central American markets, fostering deeper collaboration and communication.

Dongfeng Motor Corporation will showcase a DONGFENG HUGE vehicle alongside a wide range of over 50 automotive components, including Mach Power hybrid powertrain, drive motors, heavy-duty aluminum alloy drive shafts, reducers, color screen instrument clusters, and telematics communication terminals. All these exhibits will give visitors a comprehensive look at Dongfeng’s latest advancements. The featured products will also be promoted through multilingual live streams on platforms like YouTube and Facebook. These influencer-led streams will highlight Dongfeng’s innovative technologies and share insights on current trends and the future direction of the automotive parts industry

Dongfeng Motor Corporation will be welcoming key figures from the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade’s Representative Office in Mexico, the Mexican Auto Parts Industry Association, and Messe Frankfurt during the event. This gathering aims to foster mutual understanding and collaboration, ultimately expanding Dongfeng’s reach in the global marketplace. Furthermore, Dongfeng Motor Corporation has been invited to participate in the International Automotive Aftermarket Summit and industry innovation forums at the exhibition. These activities will allow the company to conduct in-depth research on the Mexican and Central American automotive markets, gaining a better understanding of local consumer needs.

Dongfeng Motor Corporation has also planned the “FIND MY DONGFENG” interactive activity, designed to engage with Mexican customers in a popular and approachable manner, thereby increasing opportunities for deeper interaction.

The second-largest economy in Latin America, Mexico produced 3.78 million vehicles in 2023, ranking it as the world’s seventh-largest automobile producer and the fourth-largest exporter. Recognizing Mexico’s strategic advantages, Dongfeng Motor Corporation is eager to embark on a new chapter with its partners through this international exchange and showcase.

SOURCE: Dongfeng