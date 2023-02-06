Donaldson to showcase membrane solutions for every challenge at FILTECH 2023

Filtration expert Donaldson is getting ready to showcase its Tetratex® ePTFE Membrane Filter Media solutions at FILTECH in Cologne, Germany, from February 14th – 16th. Located in Hall 8, Booth E27, Donaldson specialists will be available to discuss the company’s extensive range of different membrane options that are suitable for a variety of applications – … Continued

Filtration expert Donaldson is getting ready to showcase its Tetratex® ePTFE Membrane Filter Media solutions at FILTECH in Cologne, Germany, from February 14th – 16th. Located in Hall 8, Booth E27, Donaldson specialists will be available to discuss the company’s extensive range of different membrane options that are suitable for a variety of applications – including industrial filtration, fuel cell, life sciences and process filtration.

“Donaldson’s Tetratex® Membrane Filter Media solutions are the outcome of over 30 years of experience and proven performance,” says Koen Gatz, Director Membranes EMEA. “At FILTECH, we’re looking forward to meeting current and prospective partners and helping them to find the ideal solution for their application based on their operation, processes and unique product requirements – whether that be in the chemicals, power generation, metals, minerals, food & beverage, pharmaceuticals, or any other segment. With our unrivalled product portfolio, we have a huge selection of different membrane options to help customers boost their business performance.”

High performance

Tetratex® is a proprietary expanded microporous PTFE (Polytetrafluoroethylene) membrane, manufactured solely by Donaldson Membranes. It is laminated to a variety of base substrates to provide a complete range of media including woven and felted textile media for conversion into all types of filter bag, as well as pleatable media for cartridge style elements. Tetratex® ePTFE Membrane Filter Media can enhance the performance of the fabric filter by utilizing surface filtration technology as opposed to traditional depth filtration methods.

Since Tetratex® entered the market over thirty years ago, it has been successfully used in a variety of dry filtration applications providing high-level performance and exceptional customer satisfaction.

Tetratex® can help optimize filter performance, increase bag life and production rates, and reduce downtime. The unique structure of the membrane prevents the penetration of fine dusts into the supporting substrate and facilitates excellent cleanability due to its non-stick characteristics. It is ISO9001 accredited and has the ISO14001 environmental certificate.

Held at the KoelnMesse Hall, FILTECH is a major international conference and the largest filtration show worldwide. Featuring over 440 exhibitors, this year’s exhibition will have a strong focus on the innovative power in the field of filtration and separation.

