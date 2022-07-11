Dobbs Peterbilt opens new western region headquarters

Peterbilt Motors Company today announced the opening of a full service location in Sumner, Washington by Dobbs Peterbilt

Peterbilt Motors Company today announced the opening of a full service location in Sumner, Washington by Dobbs Peterbilt. The new facility is located in a prime location on State Highway 167 between Highways 18 and 410, and features 18 service bays capable of accommodating 27 trucks, 1,000 sq. ft. of retail space and 30,000 sq. ft. of parts storage.

This flagship location will serve as the new western region headquarters for Dobbs Peterbilt. Dobbs continues its strong dealer growth with over 20 locations spread across Tennessee, Arkansas, Mississippi, Louisiana, California and Washington.

“We’re very pleased to announce the opening of our brand-new Dobbs Peterbilt Sumner, WA dealership, designed to serve our valued customers. We now have 9 Peterbilt locations throughout Washington to serve the transportation community. The Sumner location marks our first Peterbilt Dealership we designed and constructed from the ground up. We focused on features and a layout that creates an excellent work environment that results in a great customer experience,” said Mike Clark, CEO Dobbs Peterbilt.

“We designed the new Sumner dealership with dedicated Parts, Service, Truck Sales and Rental & Leasing entrances along with a covered service reception area to give our customers easy access and protection from the elements. We’ve deployed Peterbilt’s new AR Tech tool to help drive Uptime for our customers and made sure this facility is capable of servicing and supporting Battery Electric Vehicles. Our flagship Dobbs Peterbilt Sumner dealership sets a new benchmark for commercial truck dealerships on the West Coast,” said Olen Hunter, Executive Vice President Dobbs Peterbilt.

“We’d like to congratulate everyone at Dobbs Peterbilt. The team’s passion and constant drive for excellence through integrity and accountability continues to foster strong bonds with their customers. With a new location in Monroe, LA at the end of 2021 and now this new flagship store in Sumner, WA, Dobbs Peterbilt is prepared for even more success in the future,” said Peyton Harrell, Peterbilt Director of Dealer Network Development.

SOURCE: Peterbilt