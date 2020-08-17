Discounts and installment payments on service and LADA original spare parts

From 15.08.2020 to 15.10.2020 customers of the official LADA dealerships and LADA Detal stores will be able to get exceptionally favorable terms for service and spare parts.

In terms of the promotion, official LADA dealers offer discount on maintenance for vehicles from 1 to 3 years old up to 15%, depending on the model; for vehicles older than 3 years – 20% on all LADA models. It is also possible to arrange 4 months installment plan to pay for service and /or spare parts.

In retail stores LADA Detal discount is 10% on spare parts up to 10,000 rubles or installments for 4 months for their purchase.

To make an installment payment for the service, original spare parts and accessories a customer must have “Khalva” card or Sberbank debit card and pay with it in the LADA branded network (a dealership or a store).

SOURCE: LADA