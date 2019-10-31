DENSO reinforces commitment to sustainable mobility in company direction update

DENSO, the world’s second largest mobility supplier, today announced its second quarter (July-September) financial results for its fiscal year 2019, as well as updates in its business strategy to create and inspire new value for the future of mobility. As part of this strategy, or its ‘Second Founding,’ DENSO continues to focus on vehicle electrification, automated driving and connected technology; invest in research and development (R&D) globally; and explore new business domains outside the automotive industry to bring about significant social change and benefits to all.

Sustainability and contributing to a greener world will be pivotal to DENSO’s efforts.

“Since our founding 70 years ago, DENSO has revered sustainability and sought to improve it through our business activities,” said Koji Arima, president and CEO of DENSO Corporation. “To achieve our Long-Term Policy for 2030, it’s critical we deliver solutions that are innovative, safeguard the environment and embrace society’s broader needs. With this in mind, DENSO will continue to prioritize sustainability and aim to resolve social issues as we help transform mobility for all.”

Increasing performance in electrification and automated driving

The automotive industry is betting big on autonomous and electrified vehicles. DENSO, noting the shift, has increased its focus on the technologies that will allow these cars to become more commonplace and make roads safer. Since the spring, the company has announced several major investments to advance the two areas:

A $1.6 billion investment in its Japanese R&D and production facilities to boost development and output of electrified automotive products, systems and technologies.

A $1 billion investment, made collectively with Toyota and SoftBank Vision Fund, in Uber’s self-driving car unit.

“To realize the aggressive safety and sustainability targets in our Long-Term Policy, vehicle electrification and autonomy will be key,” said Yoshifumi Kato, senior executive officer of global R&D at DENSO Corporation. “The progression of these technologies will also help us achieve efficient mobility for all, push us closer to an accident-free society and bolster our overall growth strategy.”

Please click here to view the full press release.

SOURCE: DENSO