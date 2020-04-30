DENSO announces changes to its Board of Directors

DENSO Corporation decided the following changes of members of the Board. These changes will be effective after the 97th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders, 2020.

1. Changes of the Board of Directors

Appointed a Chief Risk Officer to the Board of Directors in order to quickly respond to rapid changes in the business environment.



The following will be appointed as a board of director:

Sadahiro Usui, currently Head of Executive Vice President

The following will resign as a board of director:

Shoji Tsuzuki

2. Structure of the Board of Directors and Audit & Supervisory Board (draft) after 97th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders, 2020

Members of the Board