Delhi Police and Maruti Suzuki join hands for launch of automated red light violation detection and speed violation detection system

Delhi Police and Maruti Suzuki India Limited, today jointly announced the launch of first of its kind “Red Light Violation Detection and Speed Violation Detection System”.

The initiative was launched by Hon’ble Lieutenant Governor Delhi, Shri Anil Baijal along with Mr. Amulya Patnaik, Commissioner, Delhi Police, Mr R C Bhargava, Chairman, Maruti Suzuki and Mr. Kenichi Ayukawa, Managing Director & CEO, Maruti Suzuki. The whole idea took birth at a meeting of Chairman Maruti with Hon’ble Lt. Governor Delhi, last year.

The initiative aims to provide safe driving experience to motorists, help pedestrians in crossing the road safely and improve compliance with road traffic rules, thereby reducing accidents and fatalities at junctions. The completely automated system, from violation-capturing till issuance of an e-challan, is expected to strengthen the rule enforcement with transparency. It is also expected to increase awareness on pedestrian safety and help in smooth traffic movement.

Launching the RLVDS and SVDS initiative, Hon’ble Lieutenant Governor Delhi, appreciated the efforts of Delhi Police and Maruti Suzuki to improve the road safety scenario in the city. Shri Anil Baijal said that the project displays the effective use of technology for better enforcement and creating a culture of compliance of traffic rules. The system will reinforce safety for motorists as well as pedestrians along with enabling smooth flow of traffic and bringing down accidents.

This high technology automated system is expected to instill a culture of discipline amongst motorists and promote adherence of traffic rules.

The system, set up along the Ring Road, is a 14-kms corridor between Dhaula Kuan and Sarai Kale Khan, covers high traffic intensity junctions. The project is the first of its kind in the National Capital Region and is aligned with Government’s focus to bring down accidents and fatalities in the country.

The new system has sophisticated 3-D radars and over 100 high resolution cameras to track presence of vehicles and violation of traffic rules. The cameras capture multiple offences–Red Light Violation Detection (RLVD); Speed Violation Detection (SVD), Stop Line Violation, WrongSide Violation along with the registration number of the violating vehicle.

The system automatically encrypts and transfers the data of violation to the centralized server at Delhi Traffic Police Headquarters in Todapur, near Naraina. The system facilitates generation of e-challans alongwith photo evidence and sends it to the violators through SMS/email/post. The system is also capable of doing data-analytics and generating trend reports for monitoring system-effectiveness and efficiency.

The system is capable of 24×7 operation and will specially benefit road users at night.

Maruti Suzuki has invested about Rs 16 Crore in setting up the system. From its launch, the high-tech system will be under the charge of Delhi Police while Maruti Suzuki along with its implementation partners – DIMTS and Aabmatica – will maintain it for two years.

SOURCE: MARUTI SUZUKI