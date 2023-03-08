Debut of new contemporary luxury lifestyle retail concept at grand opening of the Bentley Cube in Korea

Bentley Seoul unveils the Bentley Cube, a world-first iteration of a new retail concept by Bentley exemplifying a contemporary luxury lifestyle

Bentley Seoul celebrated the grand opening of the Bentley Cube in Cheongdam, Seoul. As the first Bentley retail concept reflecting a contemporary luxury lifestyle, the Bentley Cube premieres a new design concept which will influence future Bentley retail and experiential concepts around the world.

With the promise of delivering extraordinary customer journeys, the Bentley Cube presents a luxury lifestyle destination for Bentley customers in the heart of Seoul’s most exclusive fashion district. At the Batur Studio Suite within the Bentley Cube, customers will be able to create their very own bespoke Bentley through Mulliner, Bentley’s personal commissioning division, while the Azure Lounge provides an exclusive space for customers to relax and network.

The Sound Playground, located on the first basement floor, provides a space for customers to experience music at the highest standards. It includes a sound theatre with Naim audio equipment – Bentley’s long-standing collaboration partner for creating the ultimate in-car audio experience, which satisfies the most discerning of audiophiles within the Bentley community.

A new design concept

The embedded diamond concept is a contemporary display created by Bentley to showcase its vehicles and create a recognisable mark for the brand in the world beyond the vehicle.

Straight grain walnut, a material with a long standing connection to the Bentley brand, having been utilised in some of its earliest cars and still one of the most popular wood veneer choices by customers today, is re-imagined in a contemporary form language that respects the material’s natural beauty.

The vertical veins of the structure are aligned to reveal a layer of embedded diamonds within the negative space. The diamond motif is a subtle nod to the iconic graphic within the Bentley brand that has been utilised in many ways across the Bentley matrix grille, diamond knurling and quilted seats. The curved form that surrounds the car stage presents an invitation to look deeper into the pattern which reveals itself as the viewer moves around it, while the framework around the veins is a sculptural homage to the Bentley Flying B.

Adrian Hallmark, Chairman and CEO of Bentley Motors Limited, said:

“I’m thrilled to be here today in Seoul, the centre of one of the leading luxury markets in the world. The launch of the Bentley Cube reflects the growing importance of the Korean market for Bentley. The success of Bentley in Korea today would not be possible without the support from our customers, as well as the passion and dedication from Charmzone Automotive, our trusted partner.”

As Bentley looks ahead to the future, the marque is embarking upon its Beyond100 strategy to becoming the most sustainable luxury automotive brand in the world. Besides committing to electrification and sustainable investments to transform Crewe into a world-leading “Dream Factory”, carbon-neutrality within the Bentley global retailer network will be achieved by 2025, a transformation which also encompasses the Bentley Cube.

Extraordinary customer journeys

Hanjoon Kim, CEO of Charmzone Automotive, said:

“The opening of the Bentley Cube marks a new chapter for extraordinary customer journeys in Korea, and builds upon a major milestone for exclusive customer experiences through the Bentley Seoul Membership program launched last year with the opening of the Bentley Tower in Seoul. With the Bentley Cube, Charmzone Automotive will establish Bentley as a leading luxury lifestyle brand in Korea, backed by our expertise in being one of the first luxury car brands to enter Korea in 2006, and in leading the Korean luxury car market for the past 17 years.”

Mulliner – The ultimate personal commission

Displayed to customers and invited guests in the Batur Studio Suite during the opening of the Bentley Cube, the Bentley Batur by Mulliner is the latest coachbuilt vehicle to be created by Mulliner. Limited to 18 examples worldwide, the Batur is characterised by a new, minimalist design language and defines the Bentley style in the forthcoming electric car era.

Mulliner represents the very pinnacle of automotive design and expertise, which underscores the importance of Mulliner to Bentley business. The presence of our personal commissioning services, across our features, collections and coachbuilt will be strengthened in Korea.

At the Bentley Cube opening event, Bentley presented a limited edition Mulliner Collection, designed in collaboration with contemporary artist Ha Tae Im. Limited to a series of Continental GT models, the Mulliner Collection vehicles will reflect Ha Tae Im’s signature ‘Colour Band’ and rhythmic formative language in her art. Each vehicle will be paired with a unique artwork created by Ha Tae Im in celebration of the limited edition model. This will be an exciting foray as the first Mulliner Collection project in Korea, with more to come in the future.

At the forefront of the world’s leading luxury market

Korea was the top performing and fastest growing market for Bentley in the Asia Pacific region last year with 775 deliveries. Through the S and Azure model introductions in Korea this year, an even greater level of choice will be provided to customers. While every Bentley embodies luxury and performance, the S models adjust the grand touring recipe to centre on the pleasure of driving, whereas the Azure models provide the ultimate in wellbeing and on-board comfort through a suite of design and technological features.

