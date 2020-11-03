Daring elegance: Automobili Lamborghini presents the Huracán EVO Fluo Capsule

Automobili Lamborghini presents the Huracán EVO Fluo Capsule: a new collection of bright and bold colors for the V10 super sports car, realized in a matt paint exterior with complementary interior color and trim options.

Inspired by the tradition of vibrant colors that enhance the inimitable lines and shape of Lamborghini models, the Huracán EVO Fluo adopts a striking exterior bicolor scheme that animates the car’s dynamism and underscores its presence on the road. Five exterior and interior configurations in Verde Shock (green), Arancio Livrea (orange), Celeste Fedra (blue), Arancio Dac (orange) and Giallo Clarus (yellow) combine with a matt black roof, front bumper and side skirts. Details of the matt black components are picked out in the new fluo colors, such as a colored line on the black wing mirrors and vertical colored lines on the rear splitter, lending the car a sporty yet glamorous personality.

In the full-black interior, new sports seats are optional alternatives to the standard comfort seats, in Alcantara or leather unicolor with an EVO sportivo trim. The Start & Stop button cover and the Lamborghini shield embroidered on the headrest are finished in one of the five new fluorescent colors matching the exterior tones. The result is a highly technical interplay of contrasts, unlocking the expression of those who dare to be different in a young and stylish piece of street art.

The Huracán EVO Fluo Capsule is available on the Huracán EVO model year 2021.

SOURCE: Lamborghini