Dana Incorporated names new Chief Human Resources Officer

Dana Incorporated (NYSE: DAN) today announced the appointment of Dana veteran Lisa Amend as Senior Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer.

Ms. Amend brings to this role more than 20 years of experience as a labor and employment attorney supporting human resources in all areas, including litigation and dispute management, labor relations, employee benefits, and executive compensation. She will have responsibility for the company’s human resources strategy and processes, including talent lifecycle and acquisition; talent management and development; diversity, equity, and inclusion; employee engagement; and workforce planning.

“We are excited to have someone of Lisa’s talent and experience assume the role of chief human resources officer for Dana,” said James Kamsickas, Chairman and CEO. “Dana is a high-performing organization driven by our strong people-first culture. I look forward to working alongside Lisa as we continue to build on our 120-year legacy that is rooted in valuing others, winning together, and doing business the right way.”

Ms. Amend has been with Dana for more than 12 years, beginning in 1998, where she served as a member of the Law Department until 2006. She rejoined Dana in 2020 as Senior Legal Counsel and served as a member of the Office of Business Conduct before being named Vice President, Assistant General Counsel, and Assistant Secretary in 2023.

Before her time with Dana, Ms. Amend served as managing counsel for Marathon Petroleum Corporation and worked in private practice at the law firm of Taft, Stettinius & Hollister LLP.

“This is an exciting time to be part of our industry, and I am honored to have the privilege of leading Dana’s talented human resources team,” said Ms. Amend. “I look forward to continuing the transformational work that has taken place over the past decade making Dana one of the industry’s most respected organizations.”

Ms. Amend holds a Bachelor of Arts in English Literature from Miami University, a Juris Doctor degree from the University of Cincinnati College of Law, and an MBA from Bowling Green State University.

SOURCE: Dana