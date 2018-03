Dana Incorporated (NYSE: DAN) today confirmed that it is currently in discussions with GKN plc (LON: GKN) regarding a potential transaction involving part of GKN’s business. There can be no certainty that any agreement will be reached, and Dana will always act in the best interests of its shareholders. Dana does not intend to update the market further unless and until it is appropriate to do so or a formal agreement has been reached.

