Daimler Trucks delivers its 200,000th Western Star

Daimler Trucks has reached the 200,000 mark in Western Star truck deliveries in the USA. The iconic US trucks with their striking front-end design and characteristic chrome look are used in North America predominantly as special vehicles and construction site vehicles in the vocational trucks segment. Western Star trucks are generally “custom made” vehicles manufactured specifically in accordance with the body requirements of the customers and are particularly well-known for their robustness and resistance under harsh conditions. The anniversary vehicle – a Western Star 4700 SB with waste water disposal body – was handed over to customer Joe Johnson Equipment at the plant in Portland (Oregon). Joe Johnson Equipment is a leading supplier for infrastructure maintenance equipment in North America.

SOURCE: Daimler