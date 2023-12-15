Daimler Truck Supervisory Board appoints Dr. Andreas Gorbach until June 2029

Supervisory Board of Daimler Truck Holding AG appoints Dr. Andreas Gorbach, member of the Board of Management of Daimler Truck Holding AG, for further five years until June 2029

The Supervisory Board of Daimler Truck Holding AG (Daimler Truck) has reappointed Dr. Andreas Gorbach for further five years – from the end of his current term – until June 30, 2029. Andreas Gorbach’s current appointment ends on June 30, 2024. Andreas Gorbach has been a member of the Board of Management of Daimler Truck, responsible for Truck Technology, since December 1, 2021.

Joe Kaeser, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Daimler Truck Holding AG: “As Chief Technology Officer, Andreas Gorbach has a key role in the technology transformation at Daimler Truck. With his distinctive technological expertise and his integrative approach to leadership, he inspires his team to achieve top performance. We look forward to continuing to shape the future of Daimler Truck together.”

Andreas Gorbach started his professional career in 2005 at the former DaimlerChrysler AG in the field of powertrain development, after completing his studies in Engineering and Process Technology at the University of Stuttgart and the Master’s program in System Dynamics and Control at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. In 2005, he received his Doctorate at the University of Stuttgart. Since then, he has held various management positions in the development and product management division of Daimler Truck and was also CEO of Cellcentric GmbH & Co. before being appointed to the Board of Management of Daimler Truck for the first time in 2021.

The decisions of the Supervisory Board regarding the extension of Andreas Gorbach’s contract and appointment period relate to Daimler Truck AG to the same extent.

SOURCE: Daimler Truck