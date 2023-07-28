Daimler Truck publishes Green Finance Framework

With the Green Finance Framework, Daimler Truck has created the basis for the issuance of green financing instruments

The transformation of its business toward emission-free driving and decarbonization are clear objectives of Daimler Truck’s business strategy. With the publication of the “Green Finance Framework”, the Company created the basis for the issuance of “green bonds” and the utilization of further green financing instruments. The focus for the use of proceeds is on the financing of sustainable projects, such as the development and manufacturing of emission-free trucks and buses and the generation of electricity and heat from renewable energy sources.

“We also want to position Daimler Truck in the market for green financing instruments in order to further promote the sustainable transformation of the Group. With the Green Finance Framework, we are offering investors the opportunity to participate in this development and are thus expanding our financing portfolio,” explains Claus Bässler, Head of Treasury & Tax Daimler Truck.

Highest rating of “Dark Green” from CICERO

The Green Finance Framework and the underlying governance were each awarded the highest rating of “Dark Green” and “Excellent” by CICERO Shades of Green, a leading provider of independent research-based evaluations. CICERO’s “Second Party Opinion” can be found on Daimler Truck’s website.

The structure of Daimler Truck’s Green Finance Framework complies not only with the ICMA Green Bond Principles (GBP) 2021 but also the LMA und APLMA Green Loan Principles (GLP) 2023. Swedish Bank SEB advised Daimler Truck on the structuring of the Green Finance Framework.

Transformation and decarbonization at the focus of the sustainable business strategy

Daimler Truck is clearly committed to the Paris Climate Protection Agreement and to decarbonization, pursuing the goal of developing sustainable and thus future-proof transport solutions for the movement of goods and passengers, and putting them on the road. The most important levers for this are the products, production and supply chain. One core element of this is the dual technology strategy. In addition to battery-electric drives, the Company is also focusing on hydrogen. The future product portfolio is being developed based on these two drive concepts. At the present time, the Group already offers eight battery‑electric truck and bus models in series productions – two further models will be added to the portfolio until the end of 2023. As a manufacturer of commercial vehicles, Daimler Truck is also placing a focus on the transformation of its own production toward CO 2 neutrality: In 2022, CO₂-neutrality on the balance sheet was achieved at the European locations – among other things through the procurement of CO₂-free electricity from solar, wind and hydropower. Daimler Truck aims to achieve the same in the USA, Japan and India by 2025 – and worldwide by 2039.

SOURCE: Daimler Truck