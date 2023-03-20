Daimler Truck Financial Services starts in France

With France the initial rollout in 16 countries is completed in record time

Daimler Truck Financial Services has completed the initial global rollout with the start of operations in France and is now doing business in 16 markets worldwide. The company has started in December 2021 in seven countries and opened business in nine additional markets in only 15 months. With a contract volume 24.2 billion Euro Daimler Truck Financial Services is one of the world´s largest financial services providers for commercial vehicles. The company supports the sale of Daimler trucks and busses with leasing, financing and insurance.

“With the start of Daimler Truck Financial Services France we have completed our global roll-out as initially planned in the record time of 15 months” said Stephan Unger, Member of the Board of Management of Daimler Truck AG for Financial Services, and CEO of Daimler Truck Financial Services. “We see further growth opportunities with the expansion in new markets and with new finance products and service solutions in addition to the existing financing, leasing and insurance business.”

Philippe Quilliet, Managing Director of Daimler Truck Financial Services France added: “In France we are now ready to operate and support truck and bus sales in close collaboration with Daimler Truck. I’m excited to offer fully integrated financial products and services that meet the individual needs of our customers.”

Bernd Barth, Head of Daimler Truck Financial Services Europe and South America: “With France, we are now active in eight European countries and can offer our truck and bus customers tailor-made financial services in all major European truck and bus markets.”

The shift to sustainable transportation offers further growth potential for Daimler Truck Financial Services with new service solutions for charging, e-infrastructure or battery leasing. Other future business opportunities will open up in fleet management or from the integration of connectivity services.

Daimler Truck Financial Services is a segment of the Daimler Truck Group. In 2022, the financial service provider increased new business to €9.4 billion (2021: €5.8 billion). The contract volume grew by 43 percent to €24.2 billion (2021: €16.9 billion). Adjusted for special effects, earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT adjusted) of €193 million for 2022 is exactly at the same level as in the previous year.

At Daimler Truck Financial Services the organization, product development, sales systems and processes concentrate entirely on commercial vehicle customers and form an integral part of Daimler Truck Group. Daimler Truck Financial Services started business in December 2021 in Australia, Brazil, Japan, Canada, Mexico, South Africa and the USA and is today present in 16 markets with around 1900 employees globally.

SOURCE: Daimler Truck