Daimler Truck electric truck brand RIZON has achieved full homologation in the U.S.

RIZON, the newest brand of Daimler Truck AG (“Daimler Truck”), which is offering all-electric class 4 and 5 medium-duty trucks for the U.S.-market, has achieved full homologation in the United States, clearing the way for the sale of their electric trucks nationwide

RIZON, the newest brand of Daimler Truck AG (“Daimler Truck”), which is offering all-electric class 4 and 5 medium-duty trucks for the U.S.-market, has achieved full homologation in the United States, clearing the way for the sale of their electric trucks nationwide. Daimler Truck launched their new electric truck brand in May this year.

RIZON recently received both Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) certification and dual CARB Executive Orders and is in full compliance with the U.S. Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standards. The first deliveries of vehicles are set to commence in Q4 of 2023 through dealer networks in California. With the vehicle certification via CARB Executive Orders, customers in California can take advantage of a $60,000 baseline incentive per vehicle through the California Air Resource Board’s (CARB) Hybrid and Zero-emission Truck and Bus Voucher Incentive Project (HVIP).

RIZON trucks are exclusively distributed by Velocity EV, which is a part of the Velocity Vehicle Group, an established name in the commercial vehicle industry with around 80 global outlets. Their deep knowledge and experience make them a leader in the transition to electric commercial vehicles. Velocity EV will be appointing additional RIZON dealers to provide a seamless network across the United States.

With RIZON’s selection of series-production zero-emissions trucks in classes 4 and 5, customers can begin to decarbonize vehicles in their fleet through four model variants – the e18L, e18M, e16L, and the e16M. RIZON Trucks are ideally suited to urban and last-mile deliveries and routes of up to 150 miles (240 km) per day. They support a versatile mix of configurations suitable to each customer’s unique requirements that include box trucks, flatbeds, stake beds, refrigerated, and other body types.

Sustainable commercial transportation is a top priority for Daimler Truck, and the RIZON brand plays an important role in achieving their goals.

RIZON trucks at a Glance

RIZON is Daimler Truck’s ninth, and newest brand and represents its dedication to zero-emission transportation. The brand and its trucks were announced to the public for the first time during the Advanced Clean Transportation (ACT) Expo in May of 2023, in Anaheim, California. The class 4 and 5 medium-duty battery-electric vehicles, ranging from 15,995 up to 17,995 lbs. (7,2- 18,1 kg) in gross vehicle weight (GVW), can run from 75 -110 miles (120 – 170 km) (M size variant with 2 battery packs) to 110 -155 miles (170 – 250 km) (L size variant with 3 battery packs) on a single charge*.

RIZON trucks are capable of being charged by two types of battery charging systems: DC Fast Charging (via CCS1 connector), and less expensive Level 2 AC Charging (via J1772 connector), which makes the transition to e-mobility even easier.

*as of October 2023

SOURCE: Daimler Truck