Daimler Truck CEO and Head of Bloomberg Germany Daniel Schaefer discuss globalization in the podcast

What opportunities and challenges do globalization and world trade represent for society and economy? Has globalization just become too much of a given for all of us? And how are we supposed to deal with the critical aspects and negative perceptions of international trade? Martin Daum, CEO of Daimler Trucks & Buses, discusses these and other questions with his guest Daniel Schaefer, Head of the German news division of the global media corporation Bloomberg Germany, in the current episode of Transportation Matters, the CEO podcast of Daimler Trucks & Buses.

As the head of the German office for a world-leading media corporation and after many years working as an international active business journalist, the globalization and international trade is an integral part of Daniel Schaefer’s everyday work. From Frankfurt am Main, Berlin and Munich the German branch of Bloomberg provides financial data and business news for the service’s worldwide network. Also for Martin Daum, CEO of Daimler Trucks & Buses, the opportunities and challenges of globalization are a part of his business on a daily basis. Worldwide, more than 100,000 employees work for the global commercial vehicle manufacturer based in Stuttgart, which is active on the world markets with seven vehicle brands – BharatBenz, Freightliner, FUSO, Mercedes-Benz, Setra, Thomas Built Buses and Western Star.

About the Podcast of Daimler Trucks & Buses

Transportation Matters is the first Daimler Trucks & Buses CEO Podcast about the commercial vehicle industry. Martin Daum, Member of the Daimler AG Board of Management responsible for Trucks & Buses, talks to international guests about social implications of the freight business and the current technological developments in the truck and bus industry. The first season of Transportation Matters consists of five episodes that will be broadcast in English or German on the first Wednesday of each month.

The fifth episode with Daniel Schaefer can be accessed and subscribed to at:

Daimler Truck Corporate Website: d.ai/daimlerhub-ds

Apple: d.ai/apple-ds

Google: d.ai/google-ds

Spotify: d.ai/spotify-ds

YouTube: d.ai/youtube-ds

SOURCE: Daimler