Daimler Truck and Kawasaki Heavy Industries sign MoU to jointly study the optimization of liquid hydrogen supply chains

Daimler Truck and Kawasaki Heavy Industries sign MoU to jointly study optimized liquid hydrogen supply options for the decarbonization of road freight transportation in Europe

Kawasaki Heavy Industries (“Kawasaki”) and Daimler Truck AG (“Daimler Truck”), one of the world’s leading commercial vehicle manufacturers, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to study the establishment and optimization for the supply of liquid hydrogen.

The MoU was pre-signed last week in Tokyo by Yasuhiko Hashimoto, President and CEO of Kawasaki Heavy Industries and Dr. Manfred Schuckert, Head of Regulatory Strategy of Daimler Truck, in the presence of European Energy Commissioner Kadri Simson and Ken Saito, Japanese Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry. Yoshinori Kanehana, Chairman of the Board of Kawasaki Heavy Industries, and Martin Daum, Chairman of the Board of Management and CEO of Daimler Truck, completed the signing during the Hydrogen Council annual meeting in Berlin (Germany) in the presence of the German Parliamentary State Secretary, Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Climate Action, Stefan Wenzel, European Commission Executive Vice President Maroš Šefčovič, Kazuchika Iwata, Japanese State Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry and Hidenao Yanagi, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Japan to Germany.

The collaboration between the two pioneering companies represents a significant advancement in ongoing efforts to broaden the use of liquid hydrogen, e.g. in road freight transport. The mutual initiative includes the study of the entire supply chain for liquid hydrogen, including LH 2 -terminals, large- and medium-sized overseas shipping and large-scale liquid hydrogen storage.

Yoshinori Kanehana, Chairman of the Board of Kawasaki Heavy Industries, said: “Kawasaki Heavy Industries focuses on liquefied hydrogen out of various hydrogen carriers. We are simultaneously developing all core technologies necessary to establish international hydrogen supply chains, such as hydrogen liquefiers, liquefied hydrogen carriers, liquefied hydrogen storage tanks and its usage. In the context of the European hydrogen market, which has the world’s largest demand, Germany’s efforts are indeed crucial. Daimler Truck is advancing the development of next-generation fuel cell trucks powered by liquified hydrogen, aiming to be a pioneer in the liquified hydrogen market. We are proud to be able to contribute to this collaboration, which is highly gratifying.”

Martin Daum, Chairman of the Board of Management and CEO of Daimler Truck: “We at Daimler Truck aim to lead sustainable transportation, and hydrogen plays a key role in decarbonization. Besides providing the right trucks and buses, it is absolutely crucial to establish the supply and lower the costs of green hydrogen. Our initiative with Kawasaki underlines the comprehensive view and activities Daimler Truck is pursuing to make economically priced green liquid hydrogen a reality for our customers.”

The Kawasaki Group is implementing innovative solutions with the objective of addressing societal challenges set forth in Group Vision 2030 which defines its three focal fields as “A Safe and Secure Remotely-Connected Society,” “Near-Future Mobility,” and “Energy and Environmental Solutions,” and providing new customer value.

With its focus fixed on the realization of hydrogen-based societies in which hydrogen is proactively utilized, as detailed in the Basic Energy Plan of Japan, Kawasaki is working together with government agencies and related companies, both in Japan and overseas, to develop technology for the early establishment of a hydrogen supply chain from production to transportation, storage, and usage.

Daimler Truck is clearly committed to the Paris Climate Agreement and aims to lead sustainable transportation. The company is planning to make its entire range of trucks and buses CO 2 – neutral in driving operation across its global core markets (Europe, U.S., Japan) by 2039.

To decarbonize transportation, Daimler Truck is pursuing a dual-track strategy with hydrogen-powered and battery-electric vehicles. The Company has recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Masdar to explore liquid green hydrogen options from Abu Dhabi/UAE (United Arab Emirates) to Europe by 2030. In a demonstration of the feasibility of using liquid hydrogen in road transportation, the prototype Mercedes-Benz GenH2 Truck recently completed a trip of 1,047 kilometers across Germany with one fill of liquid hydrogen under real-life conditions. Daimler Truck is building a customer-trial fleet of Mercedes-Benz GenH2 Trucks which are expected to be deployed in mid-2024.

SOURCE: Daimler Truck